WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE: NORWICH MANHUNT ENDS, SUSPECT IS DEAD

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A manhunt for a home invasion and stabbing suspect in Norwich has ended, police said, after residents had been urged to stay in their homes Tuesday night. The search was happening on Boswell Avenue in Norwich, between the area of where 7th Street and where Starwood Market is, near McKay Street on Tuesday night. It all started unfolding before 7:30 p.m.

Police were searching for Brandon Uzialko, who is wanted in a home invasion that led to a stabbing on Saturday night. At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said the situation had “ended peacefully” however no specific details were immediately available. They later said the 25-year-old had died and that Connecticut State Police are now leading the investigation.

Over the weekend on Saturday night, officers were called to a report of a stabbing and home invasion at a residence on Quarto Road in Norwich. They learned the suspect, Brandon Uzialko, knew the victim. Police said the victim was a new boyfriend of Uzialko’s ex-girlfriend. They said Uzialko entered the home and stabbed a male victim multiple times, which led to life-threatening injuries. Uzialko fled the residence on foot. Police said he was believed to be armed with knives and a handgun.

Officers had been scouring the area with long guns all night on Tuesday. People had been asked to avoid the area and even urged to not return home if they lived in the area. For those who were inside their homes, police had urged them to stay away from windows, and to lock their doors.

A man who said he believes he was outside his home when Uzialko fired at police said he feels like he’s lucky to be alive. “Honestly I was getting ready to leave and go to the store and I heard a few gunshots and it stopped and all of a sudden I heard a lot of sirens coming up this way so I figured something was going on,” said Matt Ramsey. Police had told him to leave the area to stay safe.

ONE DEAD, ANOTHER INJURED IN NEW LONDON DOUBLE STABBING

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in the city on Tuesday night. According to police, two people were stabbed on Blackhall Street. Officials say a 33-year-old man has died from his injuries. The status of the second person is not known at this time. No identities have been released. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

It’s been a soggy and windy day and night in the state, and periods of rain and the gusty winds continued overnight. Eversource reported over 5,000 power outages across Connecticut. A flash flood watch was issued for much of the state through Wednesday morning., as flash flooding was being reported in parts of the state Tuesday night. Stay with WICH AM 1310 and WICH.COM for updates.

FBI RELEASES DOCUMENTS ON NEWTOWN SHOOTER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — FBI documents say there was evidence the Newtown school shooter had an interest in children that could be categorized as pedophilia, but there was no proof he ever acted on that interest. The records were among more than 1,500 pages of documents released by the FBI on Tuesday in connection with its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators before killing himself as police closed in.

CT BUDGET – VOTES EXPECTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut legislative leaders hope to hold votes this week on a long-awaited bipartisan budget agreement. Tentative plans call for the Senate to vote Wednesday and House to vote Thursday on the deal, which was finalized early Tuesday morning. Lawmakers are revealing some details about the deal, such as it doesn’t make substantial changes to state employee pensions. However, no documents were made available. They are still being drafted by legislative staff.

CT BUDGET – DAMAGE DONE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Concerns are mounting that a state budget impasse may have already damaged Connecticut’s economy and jobs picture despite optimism the stalemate may soon end. New labor statistics show the state lost 7,900 jobs during the last three months, which mirrors the period of the impasse. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the construction industry is concerned there isn’t a pipeline of state-funded projects, and some towns have delayed major road and bridge projects.

FUNG ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Republican Allan Fung is running for governor of Rhode Island. The Cranston mayor officially announced his candidacy on Tuesday evening. A video was posted earlier launching his campaign. Fung ran for governor unsuccessfully in 2014, losing to now-Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat. Fung says he will cut taxes and cut through the “red tape for businesses.” In his speech, he listed what he considers Raimondo’s failings, including the state’s troubled benefits system.

RI – TROUBLED BENEFITS SYSTEM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The contractor responsible for Rhode Island’s troubled benefits system has discovered several thousand more unprocessed benefits applications, and has given the state a $58.6 million credit. The state on Tuesday says Deloitte is working to determine how many applications were involved. The state says the credit will cover the system’s operations for the fiscal year and says Deloitte will pay for any federal fines.

RI HOME SALES DECLINE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island had declined in September compared to last year but the median price was up 13 percent. The Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales dipped four percent as home inventory remained low. The median price was just over $261,000, compared to $231,000 in September 2016. The group’s president, Brenda Marchwicki, says more homes need to come on the market to keep prices affordable, especially for first-time buyers.