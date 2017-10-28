SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

GROTON PARENTS IN COURT TO RETAIN PARENTAL RIGHTS

GROTON, CT – A close relative of the Groton couple facing termination of their parental rights testified Friday that he offered to share rent, housing and child care responsibilities to help them get their children back, but the Department of Children and Families never contacted him. Friday was the fourth day of the trial before Judge John C. Driscoll in Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in Waterford. DCF is seeking to terminate the parental rights of Kirsten Fauquet, 25, of Groton to her five children — ages 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 — and to terminate the parental rights of her partner, John Stratzman, 27, biological father of three of the children.

GOV. MALLOY RAISING BUDGET CONCERNS

Legislative staff and attorneys are reviewing concerns raised by Democratic Gov. Malloy about whether the bipartisan state budget that passed the General Assembly puts hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding at risk. Malloy’s staff met Friday with the group to discuss why the administration believes the bill fails to create a federally compliant health care tax.

WILLETS AVE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF “CRYSTAL METH”

New London police responded to complaints of criminal activity and quality of life issues at 283 Willetts Avenue just before 10:00AM on Friday. Officers established contact with a resident there and after finding a pill bottle containing a zip lock baggie with amounts of “Crystal Meth” and a glass smoking pipe containing narcotic residue, arrested Kevin Pugliese. He’s charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, & Possession of drug paraphernalia. Police did not release a court date.

SPECIAL PRESTON TOWN MEETING FOR 2ND RESIDENT TROOPER

Preston Residents will be able to discuss whether the town should reinstate a second resident state trooper position at a special town meeting Thursday but even if approved by residents, funding for the position still is questionable. The Board of Selectmen voted Thursday to forward a petition received from at least 20 residents requesting the resident trooper be reinstated for the remainder of the current fiscal year. The town meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Preston Veterans’ Memorial School.

MONTVILLE POLITICAL SIGNS VANDALIZED

MONTVILLE, CT. (THE DAY) -The Montville Police and the Montville Resident Trooper are investigating an incident that was deemed a risk to public safety. On Thursday afternoon the Montville Public Works Department discovered a number of local political signs had been tampered with by placing squares of plywood with large metal nails protruding under signs that were on the shoulder of the road and were concealed with loose grass to avoid detection. Police say they posed a risk to pedestrians and to vehicles. Anyone with any information is asked to call Lt. Bunnell at 860-892-6107 or Resident Trooper Sergeant Mark Juhola at 860-848-7040. The tip line may also be called at 860-892-6191.

TOP 3 POLICE CHIEF CANDIDATES TO GO BEFORE PUBLIC INTERVIEW

The final step, before the Mayor’s concluding interview and selection of the next Chief of Police for the city of New London will be the “Public Interview” of the three top candidates and will be held Thursday, November 9th at 7:00pm at the Science and Technology Magnet High School in the STEM Auditorium. The New London community is encouraged to participate in the process by sending in questions or submitting concerns that may be formatted into questions and by attending the event. There will be no questions from the audience at this forum.

GRISWOLD WOMAN SEEKS CASE DEFERRAL

A Griswold woman asked for a bond hearing and for her case to be deferred when she appeared in New London Superior Court yesterday. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Danielle Dubicki is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia from her June 2016 arrest. She was sentenced to three years of probation and failed each condition of that probation. LastJanuary, Dubicki was charged in connection with a Norwich home invasion in which a man, looking to use the services of an escort, was beaten and robbed. Dubicki was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. Dubicki is due back in Court Dec. 1st.

MYSTIC SEAPORT PERFORMANCE CANCELED DUE TO EXPECTED WEATHER

The Sunday night performances of “Nautical Nightmares: A Creature Among Us” at Mystic Seaport have been canceled because of expected heavy rain, winds and potential flooding. Anyone who purchased tickets for Sunday night will be contacted by museum staff and issued a refund. Sunday night was to be the last night of performances.

LIBRARIANS LEARN HOW TO USE OVERDOSE ANTIDOTE

(Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Workers at a Rhode Island library are learning how to respond to opioid overdoses. WJAR-TV reports a training session at the Providence Community Library in Providence on Friday taught librarians how to administer the overdose reversal drug naloxone. The training is supported by a state grant and provided by the nonprofit group Protect Families First. The group’s executive director, Annajane Yolken, says it’s important to prepare staff for overdoses at libraries because they’re open and accessible places. A local hospital is providing free provide naloxone kits to every Providence Community Library location. The state Department of Health says 336 residents died in 2016 as a result of a drug overdose.