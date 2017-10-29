SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

The area could be looking at another round of wind and rain for at least the second half of the weekend. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a cold front will be responsible. This potent system could be worse than what we had to deal with late Tuesday into early Wednesday of this week. Most of Connecticut can see 1-3 inches of rain. The heaviest of totals over 3 inches and up to 5 inches may fall to the west and northwest. That amount of rain falling onto an already saturated ground could lead to poor drainage flooding and perhaps river flooding. Wind gusts later Sunday will likely be between 40 and 50 mph in parts of the state. Some showers may linger into Monday.

39-year-old Dustin P. Stewart of Moosup was arrested by Plainfield Police on Friday night around 6:43 p.m. for cocaine and marijuana possession and with intent to sell the drugs. This is not the first time Stewart has been arrested on drug charges as Plainfield Police said they arrested him just over a year ago in September of 2016 for possessing over 3 ounces of cocaine. Plainfield detectives said they obtained two “narcotics-related search and seizure warrants” for Stewart and for his home on 443 North Main Street in Moosup after an investigation. Stewart was found to be in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in Central Village where he was searched and found to be holding approximately a half-ounce of cocaine that was packaged for sale. The Plainfield Police Department said they then searched Stewart’s home and found marijuana, packaging material and one and a half ounces of cocaine as well. Stewart was held on a $50,000 bond pending his arraignment in Danielson Superior Court.

The 7th Annual “Spook-A-Thon” was held at Dodd Stadium on Saturday to raise money for cancer. The Halloween-themed event featured a costume parade, safe trick-or treating, a photo booth, face and pumpkin-painting, and many more special events. Numerous prizes were awarded from the “most creative” to the “spookiest” costume for a variety of people. All of the proceeds from the event benefited the Backus Cancer Center and the Backus Campership Program at the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

RAIMONDO APPOINTMENTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has chosen directors for two state departments. The Democratic governor says she’s appointing Elizabeth Tanner to lead the Department of Business Regulation and Mark Furcolo to lead the Department of Revenue. Tanner is currently the executive vice president of client services at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. Furcolo most recently worked as a senior vice president at Dealertrack Technologies.

NEW FLIGHTS FROM T.F. GREEN

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s main airport will offer flights to the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique starting next week. Norwegian Air will begin flights at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick on Monday. The airline also operates flights from T.F. Green to Ireland, Norway and Scotland.