MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

NPU OUTAGES

Approximately 700 Norwich Public Utilities customers are still without power this evening, as crews will resume work tomorrow morning at 5 to get everyone back on-line. NPU spokesman Chris Riley says there are more than 50 separate outages in the city. He says linemen worked 20 straight hours as of 5 PM today, and were told to go home and get some rest. He says NPU hopes to have everyone back on-line as of late tomorrow afternoon. He reminds everyone to call 911 if they see a downed power line, and to stay way from it.

HAVE TO WAIT FOR TREATS IN LEDYARD

Trick-or-treaters are expected to be out in most local communities tonight, but not in Ledyard. Mayor Fred Allyn III has postponed the October 31st ritual in his town till Friday evening, due to the severe damage caused by the late Sunday night and early Monday morning storm. School is also canceled for Tuesday. Allyn says there are too many downed power lines in Ledyard thus making it unsafe for children to be out at night. Ledyard has been one of the most hardest hit areas locally, in terms of power outages. The town’s middle school will be open for showers and charging stations today from 8 AM to 2 PM. Town Hall will be available for charging stations and bathroom facilities from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

MALLOY TELLING LAWMAKERS TO FIX BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging Connecticut lawmakers to quickly fix language in their bipartisan state budget concerning a hospital tax, warning hundreds of thousands of federal revenue the tax triggers could be at risk. Under the state’s constitution, the Democrat has until Wednesday to sign or veto the two-year, $41.3 billion budget. On Monday, Malloy sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to “act before this coming Wednesday” and make changes needed to implement the tax. Malloy says he knows it’s difficult to call a legislative session on such short notice, but is confident there will be enough support to pass the changes. Senate Democratic leaders say they’re reviewing Malloy’s analysis to see if further legislative action is necessary. The budget passed last week by a veto-proof majority.

GROTON DRUG SENTENCING

A Groton man has been sentenced to 72 months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of distributing heroin. 33-year old Jose Davilia is sentenced Monday in Hartford Federal Court. Groton town police say Davilia was selling the drug from a camper on South Road in May of last year when he was arrested. More than 100 grams of heroin was seized, along with a 380-caliber pistol and 80 rounds of ammunition. Davilia has four prior criminal convictions, covering drug sales, threatening, and risk of injury to a child.