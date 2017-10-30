MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

STORM CAUSES PROBLEMS

Power outages reported by Norwich Public Utilities is down to 2100 this morning (8am). It was at 3400 at 4 a.m. today. Downed trees and power lines are still a problem. In Norwich, police say avoid New London Turnpike between Dudley and Asylum St., Asylum St between Grant Ct and Alice St. Also Washington St near Chelsea Parade should be avoided . Shoreline East reporting 30-40 minute delays are now down to 10-20 minutes. Amtrak service was suspended between New Haven and Boston due to power problems from downed trees. Eversource says they have 300 crews out trying to restore power. About 141,000 are still out statewide as of 9:30 this morning. Colchester and Salem are the hardest hit with everyone in the dark earlier today. More than a dozen school districts cancelled classes today due to impassable roads or power outages or both.

CGA INVESTIGATING ALLEGED HATE INCIDENT

The Coast Guard Academy is investigating a re­port of an alleged racial in­ci­dent around last Monday morning in Leamy Hall. A white male cadet was reported to have acted to in­tim­i­date an African-Amer­i­can cadet based on his race. Coast Guard Academy Capt. Ron LaBrec im­me­di­ately re­ferred the in­ci­dent to the Coast Guard In­ves­tiga­tive Ser­vice for a crim­i­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tion. De­tails of the al­le­ga­tion were not avail­able.

CHIEF SEARCH DRAWING TO A CLOSE

The final step before New London Mayor Michael Passero’s last interview and selection of the next chief of police for the city, will be the “Public Interview” of the three top candidates. That will be held Thursday, November 9th at 7:00pm in the auditorium of the Science and Technology Magnet High School. The New London community is encouraged to participate in the process by sending in questions or submitting their concerns. There will be no questions from the audience at this forum.

NO CONSOLIDATION

Both the Bozrah and Franklin school boards have announced that they will not be forming a temporary regional study committee to explore regionalizing its school systems, as previously planned. Last week, both town school superintendents said the driving force behind the effort to regionalize was the state’s budget impasse and the resulting unknowns plaguing municipalities and school districts statewide. Earlier last week, however, the General Assembly passed a bipartisan budget that included less drastic cuts to education than were previously anticipated.

TROOPER ADDITION TO BE DISCUSSED

Preston Residents will be able to discuss whether the town should reinstate a second resident state trooper position at a special town meeting Thursday, but even if approved by residents, funding for the position still is questionable. The Board of Selectmen voted last week to forward a petition received from at least 20 residents requesting the resident trooper be reinstated for the remainder of the current fiscal year. The town meeting will be held at 7:30 Thursday night at the Preston Veterans’ Memorial School.