TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

POWER RESTORATION EFFORTS CONTINUE

Utility crews are continuing to work across Connecticut to restore electricity to thousands of people. As of 8:30 this morning, Eversource Energy was reporting under 58 thousand of their customers were still without power. One town facing a major crisis is Ledyard, where 80 percent of the town was still dark early this morning but that’s been trimmed to 57 percent today. Ledyard’s mayor has canceled Halloween trick or treating in the town, saying it’s just too dangerous with downed trees and power lines. A lot of progress has been made in Voluntown where a little over a third of the town was still in the dark compared to everyone yesterday. A few lights have come on in completely dark Salem too.

CGA HATE DETAILED

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s superintendent says a white cadet played a racially offensive song in the room of an African-American classmate. Superintendent Rear Adm. James Rendon says the black cadet also found that the background screen on his computer had been changed to show the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is conducting a criminal inquiry. The academy in New London, is also conducting an investigation under the Coast Guard’s anti-discrimination policies. Rendon says he is angry and disgusted. He says the Coast Guard is “a humanitarian service with a mission to help others.” He says that can only happen if cadets respect and take care of each other.

CANDIDATES SQUARE OFF AGAIN

The Norwich mayoral candidates debated again for the third time last night and the forum began with new questions from city youth leaders and the 25 people in the audience, but the answers quickly turned to taxes, spending and a few political jabs by some candidates toward their opponents. Four of the five candidates on the ballot were there. A second petitioning candidate, Joseph Radecki, did not attend.

ALLEGED BEATER CASE CONTINUED

A Norwich man, one of several men who allegedly joined in brutally beating another man in a Norwich home in September 2016, had his case continued Monday. Rohan Hanson faces charges of first-degree assault and disorderly conduct. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hanson also faces charges of third-degree larceny in connection with the theft of a car and a scooter that were parked at Mohegan Sun.

NO AGREEMENT

A Killingly school board committee and AFSCME Local 3689 have been meeting since last March to reach a contract settlement concerning 125 district paraprofessionals but so far have not reached an agreement. In August, mediation talks were held to try and reach some common ground on wage, insurance, vacation and other issues and were not successful. The two parties are now in binding arbitration. Each side is laying the blame for the stalemate on the other, with union officials saying the board is attempting to cut the workers’ hourly wages and impose a more expensive health plan.