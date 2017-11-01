WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

PLANT FIRE CONTAINED

A fire at the American Styrenics plant, commonly known as the Dow Chemical facility, in Gales Ferry is under control. The fire was reported in a tank under construction at the Route 12 complex around 2:20 PM today. Firefighters from Gales Ferry were assisted by crews from Ledyard, and other area fire companies, including Norwich and the Mashantucket-Pequots. No reports of any injuries. Officials say the tank contains styrene, a chemical used to make plastics. Officials say the fire will let itself burn out. There is no danger to the public.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s signed a bipartisan state budget, but used his limited line-item veto power to scrap portions of the legislation related to a problematic tax on Connecticut’s hospitals. The Democrat announced his highly anticipated decision Tuesday on Twitter. Malloy has said he believes the language concerning the hospital tax puts about $1 billion in federal funding at risk. The revenue is tied to the tax as part of a complicated reimbursement formula. Democratic and Republican lawmakers passed the two-year, $41.3 billion bipartisan plan last week with enough support to override a veto, if that became necessary. The agreement had been crafted by legislative leaders, without Malloy in the room. Malloy says he has other problems with the bill and is urging lawmakers to make fixes.

UCONN SAYS BUDGET CUTS WILL HURT

UCONN PRESIDENT SUSAN HERBST IS OUTLINING HOW THE NEW STATE BUDGET WILL AFFECT THE UNIVERSITY…. SHE SAYS UCONN WILL GET 143-MILLION DOLLARS LESS OVER TWO YEARS— RESULTING IN A HIRING FREEZE FOR ALL BUT FACULTY POSITIONS, REDUCING JOBS THROUGH ATTRITION, AND TRIMMING PROGRAMS OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL’S CORE ACADEMIC MISSION. HERBST SAYS UCONN IS ALSO DELAYING BIG CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS, LIKE A NEW SCIENCE COMPLEX. HOWEVER, THERE WILL NOT BE MID-YEAR TUITION HIKES.

BODILY FLUIDS SMEARED

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings – and police are saying it was a bias crime. West Hartford police said Wednesday that 18-year-old University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police also are asking a judge to add a felony bigotry charge. University President Greg Woodward says Brochu is no longer a student at the school. The Hartford Courant reports Brochu told police she put her body fluids on her roommate’s backpack and licked her roommate’s plate, fork and spoon because she was frustrated with her roommate’s rude behavior. Brochu denied other actions she wrote about on Instagram, including that she put her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Brochu didn’t immediately return a message.