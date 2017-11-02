THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

WOMAN PLEADS IN ASSAULT CASE

A former Salem woman has pleaded no contest to using scissors to cut off the tip of her husband’s penis two years ago. 35-year old Jillian Washburn is also pleading guilty to assault charges against her husband, whom she’s divorcing. The arrest warrant affidavit says Washburn struck and beat her husband over a period of time, and forced him to wear a Go Pro video camera, as she didn’t trust him. Prosecutors says video shows the repeated assaults. Washburn is to be sentenced January 31st to eight years in prison, and five years probation. The couple’s children had witnessed some of the attacks. They are now in their father’s care.

FINAL CHAPTER

Area police have conducted what they have dubbed as “Operation Final Chapter” early this morning. Nine people from New London and Windham Counties have been charged with failing to appear in court on various felony and misdemeanor charges. Four of them are from Norwich: 28-year old Renee Perrault, 55-year old Alfred Grimes, 34-year old Lawrence Cash, and 36-year old Nicholas Burdick. All suspects have been arraigned in Norwich, New London, or Danielson Superior Courts.

CHIEF JUSTICE STEPPING DOWN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The chief justice of Connecticut’s Supreme Court has announced her retirement. Chase Rogers says she will step down from the bench in February. The 60-year-old Rogers became a Superior Court judge in January 1998, an Appellate Court judge in March 2006 and began her term as chief justice in April 2007. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Rogers will be remembered for expanding transparency in the judicial branch, fostering a culture of inclusion and streamlining court processes. She also started a mentoring program for new judges and began a committee on judicial ethics. Rogers, in a letter to judicial employees, says she feels a decade in the leadership position is just about right, and she does not want to overstay her welcome. Malloy did not immediately announce a successor.

NORWICH BOND ISSUES

Norwich voters on Election Day Tuesday will be asked to approve two bond questions. One seeks a 5-million dollar bond for infrastructure improvements, primarily road paving. Public works officials say several streets would be re-paved, including Asylum Street, Old Canterbury Turnpike, Sholes Avenue, and side streets off Laurel Hill Avenue. A second bond issue would spend 3-point-2 million dollars for four new trucks for the Laurel Hill, East Great Plains, Taftville, and Yantic volunteer fire departments. An informational rally supporting the truck purchases is scheduled this Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Norwichtown Green. The trucks scheduled to be replaced will be on display.