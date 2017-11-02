THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOOD IDEA, NO MONEY

“Yes, we support the arts, but don’t expect much city funding”. That was the basic message last night from those vying to be Norwich’s next mayor or alderman. A downtown forum was attended by about 40 people, with all questions focusing on how best to promote and expand the city’s arts, cultural, and heritage attractions. Republican candidate for city council, Rob Dempsky, says his party’s main goal is to cut property taxes, and grow the grand list. Democratic city council hopeful, Stephanie Burnham, says one thing the city can do is to expand its celebrations of diversity like holding Carnivale, and Chinese New Year. All candidates say they support ways, other than direct funding, to support the arts in the city.

WHEELER HOSTS DEBATE

Economic development is a featured topic during a debate between the two First Selectman candidates in North Stonington. Republican Asa Palmer and unaffiliated candidate Mike Urgo squared off at the Wheeler Library last night. Palmer talked about his opposition to a proposal that would create a resort commercial district along the west side of Route 2 , saying there’s plenty of developable land in town. Urgo says he’s open to the idea of more development along the Route 2 corridor because if North Stonington doesn’t do it, neighboring towns will. Several other issues came up last night, including the school building project, taxes, and farm preservation. Palmer and Urgo are vying for the seat being vacated by outgoing North Stonington First Selectman Shawn Murphy.

CHILD INJURED BY TAINTED CANDY

A one-year-old child is injured after handling a piece of tainted Halloween candy in Groton. The child apparently suffered a cut finger while handling candy that had a piece of metal inside the wrapper. It’s believed the offending piece of candy was a fun sized Snickers bar. There are no other reports of tainted candy in the area, but people are being advised to check the candy collected by their children.

MULTI TOWN CHASE ENDS IN ARREST

New London Police day a man drove into several vehicles on Route 32, including an occupied school bus, and then led officers on a chase, before crashing into several cars in Waterford and even more cars in New London. It happened shortly after 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. Rubin Ramos of Taftville then led police on a multi-town chase through New London and Groton before ending in Preston after police deployed stop sticks. Ramos was taken into custody after “a brief struggle”. He faces multiple charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Because he is on parole, police said he will be remanded to the custody of the Department of Correction.