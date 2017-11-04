SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

WATER BACK ON IN BOZRAH

Norwich Public Utilities spokesman Chris Riley reports as of 3:15 this morning, all repairs have been completed to a 30 inch water main pipe on Fitchville Road in Bozrah and all NPU water customers in Bozrah have been returned to service. Customers experiencing discolored water should open their cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes; this should resolve the issue. NPU would like to thank their water customers in Bozrah for their patience throughout this challenging issue.

ELECTRIC RATES GOING UP JANUARY 1ST

(WVIT) Rates will be going up for Eversource and United Illuminating customers in Connecticut. As of Jan. 1, Eversource’s residential generation rate will go up from 8.01 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 9.08 cents/kWh. Eversource said the average residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month will see an increase of approximately $7.45 per month on the supply portion of their bill. Each customer’s total bill depends on how much energy they use, their rate category, and weather conditions. UI’s residential generation rate will change from 7.6 cents/kWh to 9.66 cents/kWh.The Standard Service generation service rates for other residential and business customer classes are also set to change with the new rate effective from Jan. 1 to June 30.

MAYORAL CANDIDATE NYSTROM TO RETIRE NEXT MAY

Norwich – Republican mayoral candidate Peter Nystrom announced Friday that he plans to retire from his job as a UPS driver in mid-May. Nystrom’s full-time job became a campaign issue with his opponents in Tuesday’s election, with all four other candidates pledging to work full-time, daytime hours in the mayor’s office. Nystrom said he met with company retirement officials Friday and worked out his plan to retire in the second week of May,win or lose the election.

ANTI-TAX RALLY ON THE NORWICHTOWN GREEN SUNDAY 3 P.M.

NORWICH – The Norwich Republican Party will hold an anti-tax rally, dubbed “Ax the Tax, which will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Norwichtown Green. State Republican Chairman J. R. Romano will be a guest speaker at the rally and will discuss the state budget.

NORWICH MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

A tow truck driver responding to assist a motorist on Thursday near the Gales Ferry Animal Hospital on Rt 12 called 911 when he observed Sean Halpin of Norwich crouching down with a needle and a lighter, apparently cooking heroin. Halpin grabbed belongings from the car and left on foot with his girlfriend but was located a short distance away in possession of heroin and cocaine. Halpin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 16th.

GROTON POLICE APPREHEND TWO MEN FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Groton Town police arrested two men on drug related charges shortly after midnight on Thursday while conducting surveillance at a Groton hotel. Noticing suspicious activity in the parking lot officers conducted a motor vehicle stop and found the occupants in possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, prescription meds and cash. Jesse Brochu of Niantic and Diego Blanco of Norwich were processed , released on bond and given court dates in New London. Brochu, who is currently on Parole, was remanded to custody and taken to Corrigan Correctional.

38TH ANNUAL MOTORCYCLE GIFT RUN

The 38th Annual Motorcycle Gift Run will be taking place at 1 o’clock on Sunday and Waterford Police are advising motorists to use caution if driving through the town. The charity motorcycle parade will begin at Mike’s Famous Harley Davidson in New London, head west on Route 1 through Waterford and into East Lyme. The procession then will head back into Waterford on Route 156 east and will end at Camp Harkness. Police are saying drivers can expect brief delays.

WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT FILED AGAINST FOXWOODS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

A Waterford attorney says accidental falls from elevated areas at the Foxwoods Resorts casino may be underreported. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed last month in Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Court, Attorney James Harrington, alleges Foxwoods was negligent in the death of Alonzo Depina of Warwick, who fell from the casino’s Grand Pequot Hotel. The incident happened two weeks after an armed man died after falling from the fourth floor of a Foxwoods parking garage during a confrontation with police. The suit claims Foxwoods staff failed to secure a door to the balcony of Room 1470 even though they were aware that Depina and other occupants of the room had consumed alcohol both in the room and in the casino earlier that evening and that the width of the balcony ledge and the height and width of a balcony railing rendered the balcony unsafe. The suit further alleges the balcony failed to meet applicable building and fire codes.

YOU’VE GOT THE JOB! NO SORRY WE MADE A MISTAKE.

A Groton native living in Florida thought she had finally landed a full-time job, with benefits, with the State of Connecticut. Sophia Butler packed up her belongings and came north after receiving a phone call, and an offer letter, from the Department of Social Services. She was scheduled to attend orientation on Friday but after 19 hours of driving, and reaching the Merritt Parkway she received a phone call from the DSS personnel office telling her There’s a mix-up,'” there’s no job, because she hadn’t interviewed. Butler, polite and soft-spoken, said she thinks the agency could have used more empathy and that somebody should have spoken to her “face to face” about the mistake. She said she hopes that speaking out can help prevent the same thing from happening to others.

NFA CREDITS LOYALTY AND ACTIVISM

Norwich Free Academy leaders have credited the loyalty and activism of alumni and supporters for killing a proposed bill last spring that would have given NFA sending towns representation on the board of trustees and called for public hearings on proposed NFA budgets. Sarette Williams said alumni and supporters, flooded legislators’ inboxes with messages against Senate Bill 786. The bill died without a vote at the end of the legislative session.