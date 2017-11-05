SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

SEAL PUPS RELEASED INTO OCEAN

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium has released five rehabilitated harbor seal pups on a Rhode Island beach. Mystic Aquarium officials say that the pups were abandoned shortly after birth and then rescued this past spring and summer. The Day reports they were released Friday on Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

RALLYING SUPPORT FOR NORWICH BOND VOTE

NORWICH – The Bulletin reports six fire trucks lined up along the Norwichtown Green on Saturday, even though there was no fire in the area. Rather, four city volunteer departments were on hand to raise awareness and rally support for an upcoming vote carrying a hefty price tag. A question to authorize a $3.2 million bond for the purchase of five fire department vehicles and additional public safety communications equipment will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Saturday’s event was to inform inquisitive voters on the background of each vehicle while giving them a chance to see for themselves.

NASCAR DRIVER DEATH RULED ACCIDENTAL

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled the deaths of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher and an 81-year-old pilot in a Connecticut plane crash as accidental. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause. Medical officials said Thursday the September deaths of 59-year-old Christopher and the plane’s pilot, Charles Dundas, were caused by blunt trauma. The plane took off from Plainville and was bound for Long Island.

ENDOWMENT TAX ASSAILED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some of the most prominent American universities are assailing a proposal to tax their endowments. The tax plan released this week by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives comes amid growing legislative scrutiny of the finances of higher education. It calls for a 1.4 percent tax on endowment income at the wealthiest private universities.

NEWTOWN TEACHER REMEMBERED

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 4,000 runners and walkers took part in an annual 5K race in Stratford, Connecticut, to honor a first-grade teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. The crowd sang happy birthday to Vicki Soto, a Stratford native who would have turned 32 years old on Saturday. She was killed along with five other educators and 20 first-grade students in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. The annual Vicki Soto 5k raises money for scholarships given to students pursuing careers in education.

SANDY HOOK WRONGFUL-DEATH LAWSUIT

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting massacre are arguing a judge should not toss out the families’ wrongful-death lawsuit against the town and its school district. The News-Times reports the lawsuit accuses Newtown of having inadequate security measures when 20 Sandy Hook Elementary School first-graders were killed along with six educators. Newtown’s attorneys in July asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.