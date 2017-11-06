MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

MONSIGNOR DIES AFTER MASS
Monsignor Robert L. Brown, the chancellor of the Norwich Roman Catholic Diocese for decades, died suddenly on Saturday. The 74 year old had just finished Saturday’s Mass at Sacred Heart Church when he was taken to the hospital. He was scheduled to serve as the master of ceremonies at Sunday’s Red, White and Blue Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Brown had been a priest for nearly 50 years.
SOMERS TO LEAD HEARING
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Republican state senator is holding a public hearing to discuss operations at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital, where nearly a dozen employees have been charged with alleged abuse. Heather Somers of Groton, a Senate co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, says she has invited the state’s Departments of Public Health and Mental Health and Addiction Services to testify on Nov. 13 at the Legislative Office Building and answer questions from legislators. Members of the public, including current and former employees, will also have an opportunity to speak. Last month, a tenth staff member at the state-run Whiting Forensic Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown was arrested in connection with alleged abuse of a patient. Thirty-seven staff members are also on administrative leave pending an investigation.
SEBASTIAN OUSTED
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council has two newcomers. In voting among tribal members on Sunday, Latoya Cluff and Matthew Pearson both out polled Richard Sebastian, the council vice chairman. Sebastian had served a total of five terms over the years. More than 200 tribal members cast ballots during the Mashantuckets’ annual meeting in the tribal community center.
BEWARE OF SCAM
Residents of Stonington and Mystic are being warned by the Aquarion Water Company about a phone scam. An imposter, identifying themselves as being from Aquarion, leaves a phone number for the customer to call back to make a water bill payment or pay a fine for tampering with their water meter. The company said that any customers who receive a similar call should immediately contact their local police department. Any customers who have further questions or would like to confirm their account status can contact Aquarion’s customer service center at 1-800-732-9678.
NYSTROM QUITTING
Norwich Republican mayoral candidate Peter Nystrom announced Friday that he plans to retire from his job as a UPS driver in mid-May. Nystrom’s full-time job became a campaign issue with his opponents in tomorrow’s election, with all four other candidates pledging to work full-time, daytime hours in the mayor’s office. The position is technically, part-time. Nystrom said he met with company retirement officials on Friday and worked out his plan to retire in the second week of May, “win or lose” the election.
OYSTERING MEETING CONTINUES
In Stonington, the Shellfish Commission expects a large crowd at the Mystic Middle School cafeteria Thursday night as it continues it discussion with a part-time Lord’s Point man who has a controversial plan to grow and harvest oysters in a small section of Quiambaug Cove. Opponents and supporters of an application by Dana Lewis have been circulating petitions and at last month’s commission meeting, more than a 100 people jammed the small Town Hall meeting room and adjacent hallway to oppose the plan. No decision will be made on the application and no public hearing will be held Thursday. Residents, however, will be allowed to make brief comments before the commission tackles its monthly agenda. The meeting begins at 6:30.