TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

VOTE TODAY

Today is Election Day, and Connecticut is holding its mid-year municipal elections across the state. Residents in many cities and towns are choosing mayors, first selectmen, board of education members and other local officers. Five candidates are seeking the mayor’s office in Norwich. Polls across Connecticut all opened at six a.m. and close at eight p.m. More than two million state residents are eligible to vote today.

WOMAN AWARDED FOR DOG ATTACK

A superior court judge in New London awards a former Stonington resident more than $250,000 in a dog bite case. Seventy-three-year-old Jacqueline Poisson was seriously hurt five years ago when attacked by a sheltie mix on Cutler Street, while walking her dog. She sued the owner and was awarded $259,000 last week, mostly for pain and suffering. Poisson now lives in New Haven with a daughter, who is taking care of her. Toby, the sheltie mix was euthanized.

RAPIST GETS 12

He was described by a prosecutor as a rape victim’s worst nightmare. Thirty-five-year-old Edward Simpson was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for raping two women he pulled off the street in Norwich last September. He almost killed one of them in Greeneville. The other was attacked near the intersection of West Thames Street and Trading Cove Drive. Simpson had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault under the Alford Doctrine.

PUBLIC HEARING SET

The Norwich City Council has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to place a rate payer on the board of directors of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Cooperative. The position was created in the aftermath of the Derbygate controversy, where CMEEC paid for utility heads and political leaders to attend the Kentucky Derby. The hearing will be at the council’s November 20th meeting. The board representative could be chosen that night or the following meeting in December, before the new council is seated.

VETS CAN DRIVE

NASKART Indoor Kart Racing in Montville is giving wounded veterans a chance to do something they thought they couldn’t, operate a go-cart. The facility has customized a go-cart to allow disabled veterans to drive the course. Handlebars replace the steering wheel and pedals are rendered useless. The new cart debuts Veterans Day weekend at the track off Route 85.

BLOWER DONATED

A woman has offered to donate her nearly new Toro snow blower to the St. James Episcopal Church in New London. Last month, the church reported their snow blower had been stolen . Within a week or so, a woman contacted the church saying she was upset over the incident and made the offer. Church officials accepted and sent a parishioner to pick up the snow blower.