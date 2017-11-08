WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

A fire in New London has turned deadly. Firefighters were called to a fire at 40 Eastern Ave. in New London. Eastern Avenue was shut down. According to the fire chief, crews had to pull a man out of the supposedly vacant house. Two other people were outside of the home when firefighters arrived. The chief told Channel 3 that they were squatting in a trailer that was in the backyard. The two informed firefighters that someone was inside the home. Fire officials said the adult male victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. Firefighters said the fire was extinguished. Before that, mutual aid was requested to help. The home is not considered a total loss, according to the chief. However, crews are going to board it back up. There’s no word on a cause.

GOP MAINTAINS CONTROL

The top-vote getter among all candidates yesterday for Norwich City Council is one of three Democratic newcomers to the panel. Joseph DeLucia says he’s looking forward to the challenge. DeLucia will be joined by fellow city council first-timers Samuel Browning and Stephanie Burnham. The four Republicans on the new council are all incumbents: Mayor-elect Peter Nystrom, Bill Nash, Joanne Philbrick, and Stacey Gould, who thinks voters like what they’re hearing from her party. Democrats will hold a 6-3 majority on the school board. Meanwhile, voters also approved two bond measures for new fire trucks, and infrastructure improvements.

DEMS PUSH OUT REPUBLICANS

Democrats swept to victory in the Groton Town Council race on Tuesday, winning all nine seats and ousting seven incumbents. Winners were Lian Obrey, David Atwater, Rita Schmidt, Rich Moravsik, Rachel Franco, Patrice Granatosky, Conrade Heede, Juliet Parker, and Joe Zeppieri. While the Democrats were jubilant last night, Republicans gasped and stood in stunned silence at their Republican headquarters as results were announced district by district. The GOP says they think they may have been victims of Trump backlash.

OLSEN RETURNS

Democrats win six of the seven seats on the New London city council. Incumbent Don Venditto says the next two years are about finding ways to stabilize taxes. Council President Anthony Nolan was the leading vote getter. Three other Democratic incumbents were re-elected. John Satti, Efrain Dominguez, and Michael Tranchida will be joined by political newcomer Alma Nartatez and Republican Marty Olsen. Olsen lost re-election two years ago by three votes.

END IT ALREADY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some of Connecticut’s largest employers are calling on Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Hartford HealthCare to immediately resolve a contract dispute they say is disrupting care for many patients. A letter was sent Tuesday to presidents of both entities from state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council which owns and operates the Mohegan Sun casino, two top officials from West Hartford and the executive director of a group representing union health benefits funds. Anthem and Hartford HealthCare both failed to reach an agreement last month on a new three-year contract. Due to the missed deadline, state patients insured through Anthem are considered out-of-network and now face higher out-of-pocket costs. The employers are warning how their workers are frustrated and are finding alternative providers.

CGA HONORS VET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The United States Coast Guard Academy is honoring a 1965 graduate for the role he played in a combat mission during the Vietnam War. Kent Williams led a patrol boat that helped to turn back an enemy attack on an American naval unit on the beach one night in 1969. On Thursday, the 74-year-old Williams will be inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the academy in New London . He spent 32 years in the Coast Guard and retired as a vice admiral. Williams says he remembers the night in Vietnam as another mission in his lengthy Coast Guard career. He says, “Part of what we do is we go into harm’s way.” For his service in Vietnam, Williams was awarded a Bronze Star and cited for courage under fire.