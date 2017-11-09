THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

RECOUNT SCHEDULED
A vote recount has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Nov. 15th for two school board candidates separated by nine votes in Tuesday’s election. The vote count shows Green Party candidate Mirna Martinez was victorious over Republican candidate Kathy Skrabacz. New London election officials said the recount will take place in the City Council Chambers of City Hall. The recount protocol is dictated by state statute and will involve setting up ballot tabulators and running each of the more than 3,100 ballots cast during the election through the machines.
MAN STABBED
New London Police say a man was stabbed in the stomach around 11:45 Wednesday morning on Mountain Avenue and transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Police are actively investigating a disturbance involving the victim and another man. That appears to have led to the stabbing. The victim underwent surgery, but his condition and name have not been released. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call city detectives at (860) 447-1481.
ARMSTRONG INCOMPETENT
James Armstrong, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Ralph Sebastian Sidberry, his tribal cousin in North Stonington, is being transferred to the Whiting Forensic Division following a Superior Court judge’s ruling Wednesday that he is not competent to stand trial. Armstrong will be treated for 60 days at the state hospital and re-evaluated to determine whether he is able to understand the legal proceedings against him and assist in his own defense. He will return to court on Jan. 8th.
ANOTHER TAX BILL COMING
Norwich City Comptroller Josh Pothier provided the City Council with a three-page analysis of the state budget’s impact on the city. Pothier says the recently approved state budget will bring $1.3 million less in revenue to the city this year than previously expected and will mean a second round of motor vehicle tax bills. School funding was left intact.
BRIDGE WORK RAISES CONCERNS
Preliminary plans to replace a bridge over Little Brook on Route 85 in Salem has caused a stir among a passionate crowd attending a Department of Transportation public information meeting Wednesday night. Route 85 would be closed just south of Witch Meadow Road and Rattlesnake Ledge Road for two weeks in the summer of 2020 to replace the bridge. The current structure has cracks and other deterioration. The DOT recommends replacement with the entire project taking about five months at a cost of $1.7 million, with 80 percent coming from federal funds and 20 percent from state funds.