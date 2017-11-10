FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PUBLIC HEARS FROM CHIEFS

The two finalists for the New London police chief position discuss their respective philosophies during a public forum. Last night’s event featured acting city police chief Peter Reichard and Philip Smith, who currently serves as chief of police in Roswell, New Mexico. Smith says he’d like to see police officers in New London wear body cameras, claiming they’ve been very effective in Roswell Reichard says he wants to really focus on increasing the city’s police presence in the downtown area. The two men discussed a number of other topics, including community policing, diversity, and reducing tensions between children and police officers. New London Mayor Mike Passero is expected to make a final decision on who will be the next chief later on this month.

NO TO COVE OYSTERS

In Stonington, The Shellfish Commission voted Thursday night not to accept a controversial application filed by Dana Lewis, the part-time Lord’s Point man who wants to grow and harvest juvenile oysters in a small section of Quiambaug Cove. But the plan isn’t dead. The commission told Lewis it wants him to submit a complete application outlining his plan to grow oysters to maturity off Enders Island. That plan was not included in Lewis’ original application. The commission said they are concerned with what would happen to the juvenile oysters Lewis would put in the cove if he could not obtain a permit to move them to cages off Enders Island. If the commission accepts the application, it would schedule a public hearing. More than 100 opponents of Lewis’ plan attended the proceeding.

CONVICTED KILLER GUILTY

Convicted killer Kenyon Joseph was found guilty by a New London jury on Thursday of slashing a deputy warden in the face with a shank fashioned from a sharpened toothbrush on Sept. 10, 2012, at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Institution in Montville. Joseph became disruptive during a disciplinary counseling session by prison officials over recreational time. While being escorted back to his cell, he broke free and went after a warden and a deputy warden. Both required medical treatment. Joseph is serving a 56-year sentence for felony murder. He will be sentenced Jan. 4 for assault on a public safety official.

NEW LIBRARY HOURS

The Town of Ledyard has announced new hours of operation for the Bill and Gales Ferry libraries. Effective Dec. 3rd, Bill Library will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gales Ferry Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Mayor Fred Allyn III says he’s confident in the schedule. Less confident are library officials.

CLERK RETIRING

Stonington Democratic Town Clerk Cindy Ladwig says this will be her last term as she plans to retire when it ends in four years. Ladwig won her 11th consecutive term Tuesday. She began working in Town Hall 40 years ago when she was just 20 years old. Initially, she was assigned a variety of administrative duties before there was an opening in the town clerk’s office and she became the assistant clerk. After former Town Clerk Ruth Waller retired in 1997, Ladwig ran successfully for the position and has won 10 times since.