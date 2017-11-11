SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIRE AT NEW LONDON TACO BELL

NEW LONDON (WFSB) – The New London Fire Department said they responded to reports of a fire at a Taco Bell on 404 Colman Street around 5:11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The New London Fire Department also received mutual aid assistance from the Waterford Fire Departments, the SUBASE FAST Team, the Mohegan FAST Team, Groton Ambulance, and Eversource electric and gas crews. Firefighters said there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the New London Fire Marshal’s office.

RECORD COLD POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT

While we spent Friday dealing with bone-chilling winds we’re now facing record or near record cold this weekend. The coldest air of the season poured into Connecticut yesterday on a gusty northwesterly wind with Groton seeing wind gusts recorded at more than 40 mph. Even though we’ll see lots of sunshine today, temperatures may not get out of the 30’s. Record cold almost seems like a sure bet tonight if the sky remains clear or even partly cloudy.

STATE SENATORS ASKING FOR INVESTIGATION INTO EVERSOURCE

Sprague State Sen. Cathy Osten Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk are calling for a review of Eversource Energy’s handling of the Oct. 29th storm that knocked out power throughout the state. In a letter sent Thursday to the co-chairmen of the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee, the senators asked that an informational public forum be convened to examine Eversource’s seeming lack of proper storm preparedness and lack of a quick, effective storm response before and after the storm. The storm left more than 100,000 Connecticut residents, particularly residents of eastern Connecticut without power for several days.

LOCAL GENDER PAY COMPARISON

According to a study released last month comparing New London County to the other seven Connecticut counties from 2009 to 2015, growth in median income was the highest in the state for women and lowest for men. It also shows that for both men and women, the parts of the county that saw the highest income growth are in Groton. The report comes from the analytics company Pansop who compiled the estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau to examine changes in income for men and women in every county in the country. One of the main takeaways from looking at the data was that the places seeing the highest upward momentum are the places right around Electric Boat.

MOODY’S SAYS BUDGET RESTORES PREDICTABILITY BUT HURTS UCONN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A national credit rating agency says Connecticut’s two-year $41.3 billion budget restores revenue and spending predictability, but warns higher education will suffer from spending reductions. In a report released Friday, Moody’s Investors Service says the budget “adds to near-term operating challenges” for the University of Connecticut. UConn says the budget cuts at least $143 million over two years, a figure that includes the UConn Health Center. Moody’s downgraded UConn’s credit rating in July, citing the school’s financial reliance on the state and its thin operating cash flow. The same report warns the state “will continue to face significant fiscal challenges,” including high fixed costs and more deficits starting in fiscal year 2020. Moody’s says such pressures could “create significant credit challenges for local governments and higher education institutions.”

POLICE: INNOCENT DRIVER DEAD FOLLOWING POLICE CHASE

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police say an innocent driver is dead after a man being pursued by officers in Connecticut crashed into him. State Police say 54-year-old Philip Hunt of Seymour was killed Thursday night in West Haven. Authorities say police in Orange were trying to perform a traffic stop on 45-year-old Robert Kryzkij of East Haven when he took off. Police chased him, and he drove into West Haven, where he hit two other cars, including Hunt’s which he hit head on. Both he and Hunt were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hunt was pronounced dead shortly before midnight. State police are investigating.

NEW HAVEN’S Q-BRIDGE TO BE LIT IN RED, WHITE AND BLUE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be lit red, white and blue in honor of the nation’s veterans. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Friday the bridge along Interstate 95, known locally as the Q-Bridge, will be lit Friday and Saturday nights in observation of Veterans Day. Malloy’s office says the beacons, which are capable of projecting light nearly six miles into a clear night sky, will be lit until 1 a.m. both nights. Malloy says “veterans represents the very best of our nation,” noting how U.S. men and women in uniform and their families “have made immeasurable sacrifices in the course of their service.” He says Connecticut is “deeply grateful for their bravery and courage.”

CONNECTICUT INSURANCE EXCHANGE REPORTS UPTICK IN SIGN UPS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says there’s been strong activity during the first full week of open enrollment. Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says it’s “really encouraging” to see large number of consumers signing up for coverage “despite the confusion in the news.” Officials at the health insurance exchange are pushing ahead with this year’s open enrollment period despite calls by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The enrollment period ends Dec. 22.

Wadleigh said Friday the volume of customers renewing a policy or buying a new one is trending 15 percent higher than last year at this time. More information about locations for in-person help and enrollment support can be found at the agency’s website .

ROTC STUDENT AT YALE RECOGNIZED FOR RESCUE OF 5 SWIMMERS

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Yale University student in the Air Force ROTC program is being recognized for her role in rescuing five swimmers on a lake last summer in northern New York. Amanda Lloyd is receiving the ROTC program’s Gold Valor Award at the university’s Veterans Day observance on Friday. Lloyd was on a kayaking trip with friends on Lake Ontario one day last July when they heard screams for help from a group struggling to stay afloat. With a friend she rescued three children and two adults. One woman, the grandmother of the rescued girls, could not be found and she drowned.

The 20-year-old chemistry major is a native of Watertown, New York, and is hoping to become a pilot. She transferred to Yale this year from Quinnipiac University.

RHODE ISLAND MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE STATE POLICE CRUISER ARRESTED

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A man who allegedly stole a state police cruiser in Rhode Island has been arrested. Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico says 35-year-old Providence resident Donald Morgan was apprehended Friday evening in Rhode Island. Morgan was being taken to court Thursday and was left alone and handcuffed in the cruiser when he allegedly stole it. The cruiser was later found abandoned. It happened less than two hours before a deadly shooting involving officers on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Police initially said the shooting and cruiser theft were related, but then said Morgan wasn’t the same man involved in the shootout.

Assumpico says details of Morgan’s arrest will be announced Saturday. He initially was arrested Wednesday on charges of obstruction and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

THE LATEST: POLICE SHOW VIDEO OF CHASE, DEADLY I-95 SHOOTING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Police have shown highway surveillance footage of the moments leading up to a deadly shooting involving officers on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. The Department of Transportation video shows a driver racing in a white truck down a highway Thursday morning as he tried to elude police cars then repeatedly ramming a woman’s car as officers jumped out of the way. Providence police identified the dead man as 32-year-old Joseph Santos and the inured passenger as Christine Demers. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare says there was an imminent threat to officers’ safety. No weapon was found in the vehicle. Officials say Providence and state police fired 40 rounds total. Authorities say five Providence officers fired their weapons; they didn’t say how many state police officers fired. This story has been corrected to show the driver was racing down a highway, Interstate 95.