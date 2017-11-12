SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

QUESTIONS OVER EVERSOURCE RESPONSE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut senators want General Assembly to hold a public forum on Eversource Energy’s response to October wind storm. Senator Majority Leader Bob Duff and Sen. Cathy Osten, both Democrats, are questioning whether the utility followed minimum performance standards for preparation and response to the storm, which left more than 100,000 without power for multiple days. Eversource notes the storm caused “significant damage to the electrical system.”

CT NATIONAL GUARD UNIT TO SHIP OUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut National Guard says a 70-soldier unit will ship out to a mobilization station this weekend to prepare for deployment overseas. Maj. Gen. Thaddeus Martin says the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will gather in Windsor Locks on Sunday before heading to Texas. The soldiers will travel to Eastern Europe, where they will be responsible for providing logistical support throughout their assigned area of responsibility. This will be the unit’s first deployment this year.

RI – PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say Rhode Island residents turned in nearly two tons of prescription drugs during the annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The U.S. attorney’s office said this week that 3,825 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs were turned in at collection points across the state on Oct. 28, which is a 50 percent increase over last year’s collection. The event aims to reduce misuse and abuse of the medication, especially opioid painkillers.

SCALED BACK BROADCASTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As Connecticut and a few other states scale back government broadcasts, many others are pushing ahead with wide-ranging programming. Connecticut legislative leaders and staff are trying to determine the short- and long-term future for the Connecticut Television Network after a nonprofit vendor terminated its agreement, citing drastic state funding cuts. There are live webcasts or television broadcasts of legislative proceedings in all 50 states. The coverage varies greatly.

One week after a man was struck on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown by a fleeing car and killed, family and friends of his gathered to reclaim the spot and confront their pain. Police said 22-year-old Daquan Moore was struck from behind by a car that, police said, was involved in a race on the bridge on Saturday, November 4th, at 11 p.m. Both drivers sped off, and police said they are working to arrest those responsible. Dozens gathered by the entrance of the bridge on the Portland side, to walk along the sidewalks, past where Moore was struck. Police said one of the cars that was involved in the incident, described as a white 2001 Audi A4 with heavy front end damage, has been turned over to the police. The owner of the Audi has retained a lawyer, police said.

GROTON ROAD CLOSURE

GROTON, CT – Police said a portion of Fairview Avenue will be closed Monday, November 13 from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. due to improvements being made to Gold Star Bridge. Patch reports the road will be closed from Bridge Street to Grove Avenue. Police said access to Fairview Avenue will be limited to residents and emergency vehicles only. Travelers are asked to please plan accordingly and seek out alternate routes. Check the City of Groton Police Union Facebook page for more information.