MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BASE ACCESS LIMITED

Drivers needing access to the Naval Submarine Base may experience delays and a change in traffic patterns near the base’s main gate through November 18th while the intersection of Crystal Lake Road and Military Highway are under construction. In addition to possible delays and changed traffic patterns, the main gate will be closed to all inbound and outbound vehicle traffic from 10 p.m. through 5:45 a.m. through Nov. 15th. During the closure, Gate 5 along Route 12, commonly referred to as the “hospital gate,” will be open for inbound and outbound vehicle traffic. Pedestrian access at the main gate will be unaffected.

PIT BULL ATTACKED

Norwich’s animal control officer is investigating a weekend pit bull attack that left a man and his dog injured. Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of an escaped pit bull on Mallory Avenue. The pit bull’s owner had let the dog out into the yard unaware the fenced-in area was open. The pit bull attacked a dog on a leash and the owner was bit on the hand while intervening. The leashed dog also suffered injuries. The pit bull was returned to his home and police are investigating.

TOMMY TOY FUND UNDERWAY

Starting today, the annual Tommy Toy Fund kicks into high gear. Staff from more than 30 agencies across Eastern Connecticut will begin accepting applications for the gift distribution event, which last year gave toys and other gifts to approximately 6,100 children. The fund began when a little boy named Tommy wrote a letter to “The Bulletin” that was printed in 1974, saying he would not be getting any toys that Christmas. The boy’s father was seriously ill and couldn’t work, and his mother was out of work. On the morning it ran, readers dropped off toys for Tommy’s family and enough left over to give several other needy children presents.

NEW BAND SHELL VANDALIZED

East Lyme Police say three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old are facing charges after they allegedly spray-painted the town’s new band shell at McCook Point Park on Sunday morning. According to police, the teens will be charged with Criminal Mischief once a determination is made as to the total value of the damage.

NEW 9-1-1 SYSTEM INSTALLED

The Norwich Police Department completed a switch to a new statewide 911 call system last week. The new equipment replaces a call system that was about 15 years old. Officials say it’s a more reliable system with enhanced capabilities for taking calls. The new Internet-based system will provide the infrastructure to allow texts to 911, the ability to send images or video with a 911 call and to call 911 directly through the Internet.

NEW VIDEO TOUTS NORWICH

A video has been produced to show off the Rose City and attract potential new businesses. The new four minute video shows clips of several key local business owners sharing their views of all that Norwich has to offer and includes sweeping aerial views of downtown Norwich, the harbor and marina, the Lofts at Ponemah Mills and Dodd Stadium. The video called “Norwich Welcomes You,” was shown at the Nov. 6 City Council meeting and is posted on vimeo.com