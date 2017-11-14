TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

QUICK WORK BY SENATE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – It took the Connecticut Senate just about two minutes to make some fixes to the recently passed bipartisan budget. The Senate voted 34-0 on Tuesday in favor of the bill, which, among other things, makes various changes to a tax on hospitals that provides the state and hospitals with key federal reimbursement funds. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had urged the fix, arguing the original language risked up to $1 billion in federal revenue the state is expecting. The bill also fixes language that held up $26.4 million in financial assistance for certain elderly and disabled renters, and changes the years when some tax changes will take effect. The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the same changes to the two-year, $41.3 billion state budget.

STATE HIGH COURT ASKED TO PUT LAWSUIT BACK-IN

A lawyer for relatives of some Newtown school massacre victims has asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against gun-maker Remington Arms, saying a rifle made by the company and used in the shooting was too dangerous to sell to the public. The high court heard arguments Tuesday about whether justices should overturn a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit filed by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school. A decision isn’t expected for several months. The case centers on a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by North Carolina-based Remington and a 2005 federal law that shields gun-makers from liability in most cases. Remington’s lawyer argued the federal law prohibits the lawsuit.

NORWICH ROBBERY AND STABBING

Norwich Police say a 19-year old male from Colchester was stabbed fol­low­ing an al­ter­ca­tion dur­ing an at­tempted rob­bery around 11:30 Sun­day night in the area of Broad and Lake Streets. One of the suspects, 20-year old Sha­mon Sharp­ley of Norwich is facing charges of third degree assault and second degree robbery. The other suspect, 25-year old Den­zel John­son, also from Norwich, was charged with second degree as­sault and first de­gree rob­bery. Po­lice did not re­lease the name of the vic­tim but said his injuries were not life threatening. They say he and an unnamed female friend was attempting to buy narcotics from the two suspects, when they fled with the money without providing the drugs. The two then allegedly stabbed the victim, when he gave chase.

BURGLARY WITH A CUTTER

New London police have charged a city man with burglarizing a Center Street home Monday afternoon, injuring the homeowner in the process with a cutting-type instrument. Police say 37-year old Henry Mercado was detained by the homeowner and neighbors until police arrived. Mercado is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. Police say both the homeowner and suspect sustained minor injuries in the incident. A burglary at the same address the previous day has yielded no arrests so far.

POLICE CHIEF QUESTIONS STUDY

Norwich’s police chief is reacting to a recent study indicating city police officers pull over black and Hispanic drivers at a higher rate than white drivers. Pat Daley says he’s disappointed with Central Connecticut State University for releasing the data, which he thinks represent a statistical anomaly. Daley is also skeptical about the study’s methodology. He says it utilized census data that doesn’t accurately reflect the city’s population. Daley says he looks forward to meeting with CCSU officials to further analyze the data. The study examined about 560-thousand traffic stops in Connecticut from October 2015 to September 2016.

CALL FOR DASH CAMERAS

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut lawmaker is calling for dash cameras to be installed on police cars after a video showed officers allegedly beating a teenager. State Rep. Christopher Rosario said Tuesday he and community leaders met with Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez to discuss the incident. Perez has said he has placed several officers on administrative status while the Office of Internal Affairs investigates. The Friday video shows 18-year-old Aaron Kearney being forced face-first against a car hood while his mother pleads for police not to hurt him. The video also shows an officer hitting Kearney’s face. Police say they responded to the scene after the teen reported a minor traffic accident. Rosario, a Bridgeport Democrat, says state funds are available to acquire and install dash cameras.

AMBER GONE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island zoo says the oldest Masai giraffe in captivity in North America has died. Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence says the 26-year-old giraffe named Amber died Tuesday morning. Amber had lost her sight due to cataracts over the past year. The animal had recently become unable to maneuver properly in her exhibit, leading to the staff’s decision to euthanize her. The giraffe was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1991. She came to Roger Williams in 1992. Diane Nahabedian, a spokeswoman for the zoo, says the median life expectancy for a giraffe in captivity is about 17 years. Masai giraffes, native to eastern Africa, can grow up to 17 feet tall and weigh 1,700 pounds. Nahabedian says three other Masai giraffes remain at the zoo.