TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PLUMMER DENIED PAY

It wouldn’t be appropriate for Norwich Historian Dale Plummer to receive compensation for talks he gives about Norwich history. That’s the opinion of the city’s ethics commission in response to two inquiries sent by Plummer. Commission member Chris Dixon says Plummer could be compensated for discussions given outside of Norwich, as long as they don’t relate to city history. The commission also said Plummer shouldn’t accept compensation for consultant work the city’s historical society has asked him to do regarding a planned Norwich Freedom Trail. Under a proposed contract, Plummer would receive 35 dollars an hour, not to exceed 35-hundred dollars, plus 100-dollars for travel expenses. In return, Plummer would provide historical information and other resources. The city historian is an unpaid position.

SPARK SPUTTERS

In a let­ter to mem­bers and sup­port­ers sent out Mon­day, New London’s Spark Mak­erspace Direc­tor of Oper­a­tions Casey Mo­ran has cited an un­spec­i­fied loss of fund­ing as the rea­son it is look­ing to down­size from its 9,000-square­foot space at 86 Golden St. in the for­mer El ‘n’ Gee Club. As part of the down­siz­ing, Spark had to lay off four peo­ple, in­clud­ing Mo­ran, adding that the or­ga­ni­za­tion is now be­ing run en­tirely by vol­un­teers. Spark is a space where artists, coders, wood­work­ers, welders and other mak­ers can use shared equip­ment to work on projects. The move is ex­pected to oc­cur in De­cem­ber.

CASINO GROUNDBREAKING DELAYED

Kevin Brown, the Mohegan Tribe’s chairman said Monday that Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment expects to break ground on its $1.6 billion South Korea resort casino development next spring. The official start of the project has been pushed back several months because MGE and its partners need more time to secure the necessary permits. Brown said the delay has nothing to do with any uncertainty over U.S.-North Korea relations and their potential effect on South Korea.

BLUMENTHAL WANTS ACTION

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and two of his colleagues, are urging the Navy to implement the findings of a recent review of several Navy collisions in the Pacific, by appointing an admiral, and to provide quarterly updates to Congress. A review of the findings looked to identify systemic factors that contributed to a rash of accidents earlier this year, two of them deadly, involving Navy surface ships assigned to the 7th Fleet, based in Japan. According to the review, the collisions were avoidable. It identified a number of recommendations, including improving seamanship training, but did not provide an implementation timeline or a designated official.

SCHOOLS PLAN RELEASED TONIGHT

The East Lyme school system’s five year plan through 2022 will be presented to parents and guardians tonight at six during a community presentation in the East Lyme Middle School cafeteria. The plan includes major revisions that reflect changing expectations in learning, instruction, technology integration, digital citizenship and college and career readiness.

IMPORTANT MEAL TOMORROW

What’s been called a cherished Wednesday tradition for many area residents takes on greater meaning this week in New London. This week’s Brigaid Community Meal program proceeds will benefit a grassroots organization called “The Community Pot”, which has been providing meals to residents of Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria struck on Sept. 20th. About 70 percent of the island is still without power and water and the district is looking for ways to support the relief effort and help connect New London’s Puerto Rican community with family and friends living on the island.