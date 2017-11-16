THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

WYMAN SAYS “NOT INTERESTED”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says she is not planning to run for governor in 2018. The Democrat says she will not seek her party’s nomination. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has already announced he will not seek a third term. Popular within the Democratic Party, Wyman was considered a top contender for the party’s nomination. In a written statement, the 71-year-old former state comptroller and legislator cited a desire to spend more time with her family. National Republicans have tried to tie her to Malloy, who has low public approval ratings. The Republican Governors Association recently called her Malloy’s “chief enabler,” predicting she’d be “forced to campaign” on his nearly eight-year record, marked by budget crises. Wyman began her political career 40 years ago on the Tolland school board.

BUDDING RESTAURATEURS MAY COME TO NORWICH

A proposed restaurant-incubator in Downtown Norwich is expected to be reviewed by the Commission on the City Plan. Norwich-based Lewitt Group is offering to pay the city 131-thousand dollars to buy the former municipal Human Services building on Broadway, plus an adjacent parking lot. The group wants to convert it into a kitchen and dining area where small-scale food vendors would prepare dishes for sale to customers to either eat there, or take-out. The city council is expected to refer the proposal Monday night to the planning commission. City Manager John Salamone says he favors the plan over a competing proposal that would put a small brewery there, although city officials are working with that developer on a different downtown site. It would be the third such brewery in the area.

CMEEC ANNUAL MEETING

The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative has approved its annual budget for 2018. Officials gathered at the Norwich Inn today to approve the 7-point-3 million dollar spending plan. Details weren’t publicly released, as CMEEC officials say the budget contains information not subject to disclosure. Budget summaries are expected to be released Friday. A couple details were discussed: Paid CMEEC officials are receiving a 3-percent raise, and CMEEC wholesale power costs are expected to finish this year about 30-percent lower than Eversource Energy. CMEEC expects that gap to widen in 2018 when Eversource rate hikes take effect.

TEEN ARRESTED IN LEDYARD POLICE CHASE

A police chase in Ledyard leads to the arrest of a Mystic teenager. 19-year old William Charette was charged with driving under the influence, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless driving. Police say Charette was driving erractically last night on Route 117 around 9:30 PM. He stopped briefly for police, then sped off, leading police onto routes 2A and 12, when he finally hit a town police cruiser. Police say he was “driving only on rims” toward the end of the chase. He’s due in court November 29th.

HIT PEDESTRIAN

Police are investigating an accident involving a Norwich driver and an injured pedestrian. Police say 70-year old William Sawicki was traveling southbound on Route 32 shortly before 5 Wednesday afternoon, when he hit a Willimantic man walking alongside the highway near Old Plains Road in Windham. 31-year old David Wyman was taken to Hartford Hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police in Colchester.

MURDER SUSPECT NOW HAS LAWYER

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – A Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather is no longer representing himself to fight his family’s attempt to block him from an inheritance. Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother on it near Rhode Island. She’s presumed dead. Her sisters sued in New Hampshire, accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother. They asked a judge to block Carman from collecting an inheritance. Carman now has a lawyer who has until Dec. 6 to respond to the lawsuit. A probate judge is scheduled to review the case on Dec. 15.

MUSLIM PRESENTATION CANCELED

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut middle school teacher’s plan to have a Muslim woman talk to students about her religion has been canceled because the teacher felt threatened by the resulting furor. Bristol schools Superintendent Susan Moreau tells the Hartford Courant the Bristol Northeast Middle School teacher who planned the presentation was worried by some of the phone calls and emails she received after news of the event was posted online. Police say they did not receive any reports of threats. Moreau says she canceled the event but hopes to put together a panel discussion on various religions. She tells WVIT-TV she hopes “the opinions of a few Bristol residents” are not seen as representative of Bristol as a whole. The Council on American Islamic Relations said the school’s cancellation decision emboldens Islamophobes.