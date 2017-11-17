FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

NEW POLICE CHIEF FOR NL

New London’s new police chief has been its deputy chief since 2012. Peter Reichard has been named to the top position by mayor Mike Passero. The mayor making the announcement late this afternoon. Reichard and Roswell, New Mexico police chief Phillip Scott were the two finalists for the job, with the two being questioned by residents in an open forum earlier this month. Reichard has served as acting police chief in New London since January when Margaret Ackley retired amid a strained relationship with some city officials.

MALLOY WITHHOLDING $$

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is holding back funds to state agencies and municipalities to cover an estimated $881.6 million gap built into the newly passed, two-year $41.3 billion budget. The Democrat’s fiscal office announced Friday that the bulk of the $881.6 million – $700 million – will come from expected savings from the state employee labor concession agreement. But Malloy’s plan reduces state aid to cities and towns by $91 million, a move Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz is calling “misguided.” He says school funding “is a clear legislative priority” of the new, bipartisan state budget. Malloy’s budget secretary Ben Barnes says “adjustments” are needed now to achieve savings and these cuts let municipalities and agencies know how much funding to expect for the rest of the fiscal year.

‘OCTANE’ ACCUSED OF SELLING TO MINORS

A New London bar has been cited for having more than 125 under-aged patrons in its establishment. State liquor control officials say they confiscated numerous fake I-D’s Thursday night inside “Octane” on Tilley Street. Police say the business is in violation of several state liquor laws. State officials are determining what sanctions will be levied.

MOHEGANS GETTING ARTIFACTS, THANKS TO YALE

Hundreds of Mohegan tribal artifacts are headed for the tribe’s Tantaquidgeon Museum in Uncasville. An agreement is signed between the tribe and Yale University Friday that will transfer numerous archaelogical items that are currently housed in the university’s Peabody Museum of Natural History. Stoneware, glass beads, knife blades, and other items discovered at Fort Shantock will be given back to the tribe. The artifacts will be display as part of the Mohegan’s new cultural preservation center.

WATER OK AGAIN

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A boil water notice has been lifted in Westerly, and Pawcatuck, after new testing no longer showed the presence of the E. coli bacteria. The Westerly Water Department lifted the notice on Friday, saying a problem well has been taken offline, and the entire system has been disinfected. E. coli bacteria signal the presence of fecal matter. It was detected in a routine sample taken on Monday. The Rhode Island Department of Health had told people who use Westerly’s system to boil water used for human consumption for at least one minute or to use bottled water.

MORE MONEY FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE REBATES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The state of Connecticut is releasing $2 million in additional funding to continue a consumer rebate program for residents, businesses and municipalities that purchase or least eligible electric vehicles. Under the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate Program, consumers can receive cash rebates ranging from $750 to $5,000. Eligible vehicles include battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrids. Since its launch in 2015, 2,067 electric vehicles have been leased or purchased under the program. The additional $2 million was announced Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the annual Connecticut International Auto Show in Hartford. Funding for the program , administered by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, comes from the energy services company Avangrid as part of a broader commitment to electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies.

360 YEARS FOR SERIAL KILLER

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – An East Coast drifter who killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 has been sentenced to life in prison. A state judge in New Britain handed down a 360-year prison sentence Friday for William Devin Howell, who pleaded guilty to six murder charges in September. He’s also serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter in the seventh person’s death. Victims’ relatives who spoke during the emotional hearing had angry words for Howell and described how the killings devastated their lives. The Hampton, Virginia, native apologized in court, saying his acts were “monstrous, cowardly and selfish.”Howell is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in Connecticut history – not counting mass shootings. The bodies of six women and a man were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain.