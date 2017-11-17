FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

FOXWOODS’ SLOTS INCREASE

Total slot machine revenue is up at Foxwoods Resort Casino by more than three percent for the month of October, compared to the same time last year. The increase marks a reversal for Foxwoods, which reported a decline in total slots revenue of four percent from October 2015 to October 2016. Foxwoods’ contribution of the state’s special revenue fund stood at $9.9 million for the month of October.

CREDIT RATING IN JEOPARDY

Moodys notified Groton officials this week that it would begin a full review of the town’s credit rating on Dec. 7th. Groton could be vulnerable to a potential downgrade in their credit rating due to the amount of funds in its undesignated fund balance. The town keeps 7.75 percent of the town’s total budget in reserve. Town Manager John Burt said Moody’s wants closer to 15 percent held in reserve, otherwise Groton may very well face a downgrade in their credit rating.

CONFESSION OF A KILLER

A six-page letter written by accused killer David McKeever and unsealed Thursday in New London Superior Court reveals that McKeever admits he killed his longtime girlfriend, Delma Murphy, two years ago at their New London home. McKeever had lived with Murphy for 11 years and referred to her as his wife when, police say, he stabbed her multiple times, wrapped her body in towels and a blanket and left her in a bedroom for several days. McKeever wrote that he doesn’t want to deny Murphy’s family members, several of whom have attended all of his court appearances, to be denied the truth.

BAGS ARE TRASH

Stonington residents are complaining that the town’s yellow trash bags break easy, are smaller than normal, don’t fit their garbage cans and have defective drawstrings. The town’s solid waste director, who instituted, and has overseen the successful bag program for the past 25 years, acknowledged this week that there have been problems with the manufacturer of the bags, issues that have been frustrating at times to resolve. The bag program was instituted in 1992 and has become a model not just for communities in Connecticut but across the country.

DON’T BE LIKE ME

A capacity crowd packs the community room at the Groton Public Library to hear a former pro football player tell his story of drug addiction. Bobby Johnson was a wide receiver on the New York Giants 1987 Super Bowl championship team. The Tennessee native says his addiction to crack cocaine was so bad, he considered suicide. Johnson says even though he’s been clean for 15 years, he’s still tempted to do drugs. He says he sold his Super Bowl ring for 250-dollars so he could get money to buy cocaine. He got the ring back last year with the help of then-Giants head coach Bill Parcells. Johnson was hosted by Community Speaks Out, a non-profit group that helps people overcome drug addiction.