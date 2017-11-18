SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAYOR PASSERO SELECTED PETER REICHARD AS TOP COP

NEW LONDON, CT. – New London M ayor Michael Passero announced Friday that he has selected a former assistant chief from the New Haven Police Department who was hired as New London’s deputy police chief in 2012. Peter Reichard has been selected to succeed Margaret Ackley as the police chief following a nationwide search that drew 14 applications. Passero expressed confidence in Reichard, who before coming to New London served 22 years in New Haven and later worked as vice president of corporate protective services at Bank of America.

HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AND ANTHEM FINALLY REACH AGREEMENT

WFSB – Hartford Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced early this morning that they have reached a multi-year deal. The two companies had been in a stalemate for seven weeks after their current contract expired and were having difficulty coming to an agreement. And that left many who are covered by Anthem finding themselves with doctors who were out-of-network now and having to make tough decision of covering large bills, finding a new provider or foregoing care. The new agreement is effective immediately and will be retroactive to October 1st, when the prior deal had expired. What this means to patients? Those who received care during the 7-week period when their provider was considered out-of-network will now be able to have their bills readjusted for in network costs.

TWO GROTON MEN ARRESTED FOR NARCOTICS CHARGES

GROTON, CT.-Two 26-year-old Groton residents were arrested on heroin charges Friday. Rashon Saunders of 71 Branford Ave. and Cody Belanger-Marlow of 110 B Street were approached by officers as they sat in their car and saw Saunders with heroin packed for sale on his lap. Belanger-Marlow had just purchased the heroin. An infant was found asleep in the car. Police learned that Saunders was on parole and later found a handgun in his home that was stolen, loaded and not properly secured. Saunders was held on a $250,000 bond while Belanger-Marlow was released on a $5,000 nonsurety bond. Both are due to appear in court on Nov. 28.

$8 BILLION DOLLARS? MAYBE FOR BUILDING MORE ATTACK SUBS

GROTON, CT. – Awaiting President Trump’s signature is a bill authorizing up to $8 billion dollars for Connecticut’s submarine industrial base and more attack submarines. The House overwhelmingly passed the bill on Tuesday. Both Representative Joe Courtney and Sen. Richard Blumenthal were part of a conference committee of lawmakers who worked out differences between the Senate’s and House’s versions of the bill to reach a $700 billion dollar deal.The Senate passed the measure in a quick voice vote Thursday.

SERIAL KILLER DRIFTER HOWELL GETS 360 YEARS IN PRISON

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – An East Coast drifter who killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 has been sentenced to life in prison. A state judge in New Britain handed down a 360-year prison sentence Friday for William Devin Howell, who pleaded guilty to murder charges in September. Victims’ relatives spoke during the emotional hearing about how the killings devastated their lives. The Virginia native apologized in court.

REBATE PROGRAM FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is releasing an additional $2 million to continue a rebate program for electric vehicles. The funding was announced Friday at the opening day of the Connecticut International Auto Show in Hartford. Residents, businesses and municipalities that purchase or lease eligible vehicles can apply for the rebates, which range from $750 to $5,000.

GIRLFRIEND OF ALLEGED KILLER PLEADS GUILTY

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – The girlfriend of a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents in 2015 for threatening to cut him out of their will has pleaded guilty to related charges and agreed to serve eight years in prison. Jennifer Valiante pleaded guilty Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution. Prosecutors say she knew about or helped Kyle Navin plan the murders of his parents. Navin remains detained while awaiting trial.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is holding back tens of millions of dollars to municipalities and agencies to help cover a gap built into the new Connecticut budget. The Democrat’s fiscal office released the list of cutbacks on Friday. The bulk of the $881.6 million will come from expected savings from a state employee concession deal. He’s being criticized for cutting aid to cities and towns by $91 million.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A city councilwoman is calling for police to review their policies after a deadly police shooting on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Providence. Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune on Thursday introduced a proposed nonbinding resolution calling for the city police department to evaluate its high-speed pursuit policy, its de-escalation practices and training, and to issue a written report. Providence and state police said the shooting was justified.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A bystander says she thought she was going to die when a man fleeing police in a high-speed chase rammed her car and was shot to death by police on Interstate 95. Melissa Rios tells WJAR-TV she had no idea what was happening in the Nov. 9 incident. She says she is not able to sleep and can’t get into a car without a towel over her eyes.

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A boil water notice has been lifted in Westerly, after new testing no longer showed the presence of the E. coli bacteria. The Westerly Water Department lifted the notice on Friday, saying a problem well has been taken offline, and the entire system has been disinfected. The water department serves people in Westerly and nearby Stonington, Connecticut.

APPLICATION BACKLOG IN R.I. FOR FOOD STAMPS AND MEDICAID BENEFITS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island officials say thousands more people than previously disclosed are caught in an application backlog for benefits such as food stamps and Medicaid. The Providence Journal reports Courtney Hawkins, director of the Department of Human Services, released new data Thursday showing more than 4,300 applications are overdue. That’s significantly higher than in September, when the state said 2,300 applications were overdue.