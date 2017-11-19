SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Crews and a tow truck were dispatched last night to clear a car fire on I-95 Southbound near exit 73 in East Lyme. The incident took place on Saturday evening. Troopers from Troop E said there are no injuries, and the occupants of the car made it out safely.

Waterford police said two women working together were able to steal over $2,000 in cash from a store. The pair entered the Walmart in Waterford Saturday, November 11 and went to a checkout line where they asked the attendant to refill a gift card. Police said the woman in the black hat worked to distract the cashier while the woman in the gray cap reached into the register and grabbed several $100 bills. The suspects got away with $2,100 in cash and fled in a mini-van that appears to have a Massachusetts license plate. Police said the reloaded gift card has shown activity both in the Waterford Walmart and also at a Walmart in Worcester, Mass. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pair and are asking anyone with information to call them or reach out to them on their Facebook page here.

HARTFORD HEALTHCARE, ANTHEM BCBS COME TO TERMS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford HealthCare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have reached an agreement after a more than monthlong impasse that left patients scrambling to find new doctors and new insurance plans. Anthem and Hartford HealthCare had both failed to reach an agreement Sept. 30 on a new contract. The three-year contract announced Saturday restores access to physicians, facilities and services within the network to patients with Anthem insurance.

PLAINFIELD MAN TRIES TO TOSS EVIDENCE

PLAINFIELD — The Bulletin reports a Plainfield man on Saturday tossed evidence from an apartment window in a last-ditch effort to avoid being arrested. It didn’t work. At approximately 4 a.m., Plainfield police executed a narcotics-related search and seizure warrant at 586 Norwich Road, Apt. 4, after receiving complaints of narcotic sales taking place at the Plainfield residence, police said. As officers were entering the apartment, police said 32-year-old Michael Devost began throwing evidence, including drugs, out a third-floor window. The items were found in a driveway and seized. In addition to Devost, a 25-year-old female, Deeonna Benoit-Bouchard, and three young children were found in the residence. The state Department of Children and Familes responded to the scene to assist with the children. Police ultimately seized approximately 10 grams of heroin, roughly 6 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and drug-packaging materials. Approximately $2,000 in cash was also found.

A Connecticut father was arrested after the death of his one-month-old child. Police charged 34-year-old Divya Patel with risk of injury and tampering with evidence on Sunday morning. The arrest of Patel comes after a “distraught mother” called the police and said her one-month-old child was not breathing in the parking lot of the Residence Inn by Marriott Hartford on Cromwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The caller told police that the father, who was later identified as Patel, was in the parking lot with the child. Officers located the mother, but not Patel or the child. Patel had left the hotel in his vehicle, but when police reached out to him, he “was uncooperative in disclosing his location.” Police used cell phone GPS to determine Patel was driving in the Glastonbury and Rocky Hill areas. Thirty minutes later, Patel returned to the Residence Inn where police found the child to be “unresponsive.” The child was rushed to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where police said the baby was pronounced dead.

CRUEL & UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in U.S. history wants to await sentencing in an unrelated weapons case at his home. The motion filed Friday called Robert Gentile’s multiple transfers to prisons “cruel and unusual punishment.” A judge postponed Gentile’s September sentencing it after Gentile’s lawyer raised concerns about his mental health. The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the motion.

TWO QUINNIPIAC STUDENTS SENTENCED

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Two Quinnipiac University students have been charged with setting fires in a dormitory. Hamden police say a student from Norway and another from New Jersey were charged with arson and other offenses in the Friday morning fires. Police allege the men set the fires in The Commons dormitory, which houses nearly 500 students. Authorities say a student was burned while trying to move a burning trash can. It’s unclear whether either defendant has an attorney.

TWO HEADED TO PRISON OVER BEATING DEATH

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men are headed to prison for beating a man to death aboard a sailboat over lottery winnings. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says Richard Baribault was sentenced Friday to life plus ten years. Troy Gunderway received a 55-year term, with 35 years to serve. Baribault was convicted this summer of murder and other offenses in the 2015 death of 70-year-old Fernando Silva, also known as “Captain Fredy.” Gunderway pleaded guilty to similar charges in March.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has confirmed to Channel 3 that he is considering a run for governor in the upcoming election. No official decision from Bronin at this time, but he says he is looking into the possibility and will “be talking with and listening to folks in the City of Hartford and elsewhere about it.” If Bronin decides to run he would join a list of other Democratic candidates who have are launched exploratory campaigns, including Dita Bhargava, Sean Connolly and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. Along with Middletown Mayor Dan Drew and Jacey Wyatt, both who have declared their candidacy. Bronin has been Mayor of Hartford for just 22 months, a little less than halfway through his first term.

TOXICOLOGY TEST SHOWS POWERFUL PAINKILLER

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say the substance found near the Community College of Rhode Island that sent six people to the hospital included the potent painkiller fentanyl. Police said Friday the results of a toxicology test done by the state Department of Health show that the piece of foil handled by the Warwick officer Nov. 2 tested positive for trace amounts of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Police say the area presents no danger to the public.

RI – NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Family Court is finalizing 23 adoptions with 17 families for its 14th annual National Adoption Day. Rhode Island’s celebration is being held Saturday to coincide with events across the nation to raise awareness about the adoption process and the large number of children available for adoption.

RI – CARE PACKAGES

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Care packages are being assembled for Rhode Island troops for the holiday season. Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee says he’s gathering with volunteers from across the state Saturday morning to collect and sort donations from the public at the Rhode Island National Guard Armory on Airport Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. This is the 15th annual “Operation Holiday Cheer.”