MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CLICK IT OR TICKET

The Norwich and Stonington police departments will be participating in this year’s holiday “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign. Stonington police will begin their campaign today (Monday) and be out through Nov. 29. They, too, will be looking for those not wearing seat belts along with drivers who are intoxicated. In Norwich, officers will be out around the clock from today (monday) through Nov. 27 to ensure motorists are buckling up. They’ll also conduct occasional DUI enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and throughout the rest of the year. Funding for the campaign comes from the state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

INCREASED STATE TROOPER COVERAGE ON I 95

A known “hot spot” on I 95 between the Raymond E. Baldwin Bridge to the Interstate 395 exchange will see increased coverage by Connecticut State Police troopers in hopes of minimizing the number of accidents that stretch of road sees more than too often. Already, the DOT has installed concrete barriers, repaired ramps and added high-speed shoulders along the Old Lyme-East Lyme span. And the state Department of Transportation is filling its message boards along I-95 with explanations of relevant statutes or advice, like what to do if you’re in a minor fender bender and still can drive your car (move off the roadway and wait for police). Including the September dump truck incident, eight fatal crashes have occurred between exits 70 and 76 since 2015. A stretch of road that makes up just 5 percent of I-95 has seen 16 percent of its fatal wrecks.

CHELSEA BANK ROBBER GETS SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON

A 47-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history going back to 1990, was sentenced to seven years in prison last Thursday for robbing the Chelsea Groton Bank on Montauk Avenue in New London on Jan. 19th. Anthony Council had pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for walking into the bank in a hooded sweatshirt, handing the teller a note and indicating he had a weapon. He was on probation at the time. Police set up a perimeter and found Council hiding in a nearby building in less than half an hour. Council will be on special parole for eight years following his release from prison.

TWO PLAINFIELD RESIDENTS ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Plainfield Police executed a search and seizure warrant around 4AM Saturday in Apt 4 at #586 Norwich Rd. As Officers entered the apartment, an occupant identified as Michael Devost threw some items out a third story window. Those were confiscated in the driveway as evidence. Police also located three minor children inside of the residence along with a 25 year old female, Deeonna Benoit-Bouchard. Police seized 10 grams of heroin, 6 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and packaging materials along with $2000 in cash. Both adults are facing numerous charges, are being held on bond and are due in court today.

PRESTON BOARD OF FINANCE SEEKING APPLICANTS

The Preston Board of Finance has a vacant alternate position on the board and are seeking applicants to fill it. They’re asking any resident who is interested to should contact the selectmen’s office at Town Hall by calling (860) 887-5581, ext. 1. Interviews will be held at the board’s special meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Town Hall, 389 Route 2.or send an email to Board of Finance member Jerry Grabarek at Prestonfarmscornmaze@gmail.com by Dec. 1.

ACLU BRINGS BACK HOTLINE FOR FOOD STAMP PROCESSING DELAYS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union is bringing back its hotline for people having trouble getting their food stamp applications processed quickly.

The ACLU of Rhode Island says it’s re-staffing the hotline because of the continuing large backlog of applications that are causing undue hardship to poor residents.

A federal judge appointed an attorney this month to ensure that Rhode Island residents receive food stamps on time, as benefits for thousands of people have been delayed amid computer problems. The ACLU sued the state last year, alleging that the state failed to process food stamp applications and issue benefits within the time frames mandated by the federal government. The hotline number is 1-877-231-7171. ACLU staff will forward application processing delay complaints to the attorneys for the plaintiffs for possible expedited resolution.

POLICE: HOUSE FIRE THAT DISPLACED 15 APPEARS SUSPICIOUS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) – Police say a fire at a Rhode Island home that left 15 people displaced appears suspicious. Pawtucket Sgt. Christopher LeFort says the Saturday morning fire started near a staircase leading to the basement and appeared to be “suspicious in nature.” Authorities say 15 people who were inside the three-story residence at the time escaped safely. No injuries were reported. Police say officers arrested a woman who was found to have outstanding arrest warrants.

POLICE INVESTIGATING “ALTERCATION” SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Norwich police expect to make one arrest and possibly more following what they called an “altercation” Sunday afternoon. Police closed off Hamilton Avenue for several hours Sunday afternoon around 4 o’clock. near the Ahepa senior housing complex after they responded to reports of a fight and that a person involved was armed. Authorities said he could not release any details about the incident, when the road was reopened, if anyone was injured, or what the charges would be when police make arrests in the case. The department’s detective division is investigating.

DEEP LAUNCHES RECYCLING EDUCATION VIDEO

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection launched a public education campaign last week to clarify rules in an effort to make recycling sorting at waste facilities statewide more efficient and reduce the amount of waste that gets burned rather than reused. With different systems in each town for getting garbage to either the waste processing facility in Preston or to a recycling center, figuring out how and what to recycle can take time. People tend to throw everything into the recycling cart, they’re trying to recycle as much as they can, and they’re not sure. The state outreach program “What’s IN, What’s OUT,” is a joint effort between the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and CT Recycles, aims to help people sort through all the rules.