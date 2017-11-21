TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NORWICH HAS REC DIRECTOR AGAIN

For the first time in four years, the city of Norwich has a recreation director. Cheryl Preston will begin her new job on Monday. Preston is a Norwich native who has served as recreation director in Colchester for the past six years. She’ll be working part-time in Norwich until July 1st, when the city’s rec director officially becomes a full-time position. Preston is a University of Hartford graduate who has a master’s degree in recreation and sports management from Florida International University. Norwich officials plan on hosting a meet-and-greet with Preston in the near future.

GOOD TIMES FOR MOHEGANS

A successful fiscal fourth quarter for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment. Officials with Mohegan Sun’s parent company report a 25-percent increase in profits for the three months ending September 30th, compared to the same time one year ago. Most of the increase is credited to Mohegan Sun’s performance, which saw increases in gaming and non-gaming revenues. The company also operates Mohegan Sun Pocono in Pennsylvania, which saw revenue declines in the 3-month period. The company’s fiscal year ends September 30th.

MURPHY RIDING THE BUSES

Senator Chris Murphy, along with state and local officials, were riding the buses in Killingly yesterday to emphasize the need to expand service in the area. Murphy and the other officials took a round-trip ride from the Target store in Dayville to the Killingly Public Library in Danielson, to chat with passengers about local bus service. Transit officials have been pushing for a resumption of a bus line in Plainfield, that they say could open up bus connections to New London County. The Northeast Connecticut bus line provides some 50-thousand rides daily in Killingly, Brooklyn, Putnam, and Thompson.

NL MAYOR STANDS BY TRAFFIC CHANGES

Several New London residents have expressed concerns about the city’s effort to reconfigure the downtown traffic pattern. Mayor Mike Passero is defending the project, saying the city’s economic growth depends on alleviating the constant congestion during rush hour. Passero says the conversion of Bank Street into a single lane road has enhanced safety and improved traffic flow. He says turning Eugene O’Neill Drive into a two-way street would have the same effect. Passero says he’d also like to see money allocated for a corridor study of Route 32. Some New London officials say they’re not sure if the city can afford to implement each phase of the project, but Passero says he expects the state DOT to help the city secure the necessary funding.

JUDGE CONTINUES “BODILY FLUIDS” CASE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The lawyer for a former University of Hartford student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate’s belongings says he doesn’t expect authorities to file hate crime charges. Attorney Tom Stevens’ comments came Tuesday after Brianna Brochu appeared in court. The 18-year-old Harwinton resident is charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police say Brochu, who is white, wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Her roommate said she developed throat pain. The state NAACP and other groups are demanding felony hate crime charges. Prosecutors did not immediately return a call for comment. Brochu told the Republican-American newspaper she acted foolishly, but isn’t racist. Her case was continued to Dec. 18.

STUDENTS CHARGED WITH ATTACKING COACH

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Police say three Connecticut magnet school students who attacked a junior varsity football coach are facing assault charges. Enfield police Chief Carl Sferrazza said Tuesday the coach reported he’d been assaulted Nov. 16 following an Enfield potluck dinner for the Capitol Region Education Council’s football team. Sferrazza says video shows the coach being punched from behind in a parking lot and falling to the ground. Two other students then kicked and punched him in the back of the head. The coach was hospitalized for treatment. Sferrazza says police were able to identify the three juveniles who were involved. The teens are students at Capitol Region Education Council schools. Two of the youths are 15, the other is 14. CREC Superintendent Timothy Sullivan tells WSFB-TV the magnet school operator is cooperating with law enforcement officials.