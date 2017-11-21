TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ANTHEM TO REPROCESS HARTFORD HEALTH CARE CLAIMS

Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield will reprocess any medical care claims made by its customers at Hartford Health Care facilities during the time the two companies didn’t have a contract to cover patients there. The new three-year contract is retroactive to Oct. 1st, so Anthem members will receive coverage for those services as if Hartford HealthCare had remained in the Anthem network all along. An Anthem spokesperson did not respond to a question Monday, about whether and when its customers would be reimbursed if they paid the out-of-network fees for medical care during that period. Anthem policy holders should contact Anthem for the status of their claim, and contact the Insurance Department by calling (860) 297-3900 or by emailing insurancect.gov if they have concerns.

OLD LYME EAST LYME POLICE DEPT MERGER

The Old Lyme Board of Selectmen has formed a committee to analyze the town’s police services and consider the pros and cons of collaborating with East Lyme. In July the two towns said they were in preliminary discussions about the possibility of creating one police force but want to be sure it would make sense for the two shoreline towns. Officials from both towns say if they decided to collaborate in the future, they would still need to figure out logistics and costs, and any decision would include public comment. Both towns would have to study the issue and vote to approve a consolidation. During the recent election, the topic of the potential collaboration on police services became a campaign issue.

BANK ST ONE LANE MAY BE PERMANENT

The change to a single lane on Bank Street in New London aappears to be permanent but it hasn’t stopped criticizm or praise. Few would argue that the change from two lanes to one lane has enhanced safety on Bank Street but the questions that remain for some is how the change is impacting traffic on side streets across the city, whether it’s causing traffic backups at rush hour and how other changes recommended in a comprehensive parking and traffic study completed in June will be implemented. Mayor Michael Passero called the increased traffic backups at certain parts of the day something that had been happening for the past several years and a welcome sign of increased activity in the city.

Some shop owners say the intersection, “always a challenge,” is worse than ever.

NORWICH POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTS OF SHOT BEING FIRED

Norwich Police are investigating a Monday night incident in which a man said he had been shot at but later became uncooperative. Lt. John Perry said the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Officers were on Prospect Street when they heard what they thought were gunshots. It was around the same time that a man approached one of the officers and said he was being shot at. As officers began to ask questions, the man became uncooperative. Because of the lack of evidence, police haven’t yet pinpointed a crime scene or developed any suspects.

JURY FINDS MAN GUILTY OF ASSAULT IN HANDSAW ATTACK

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man accused of nearly severing the hand of his ex-girlfriend’s lover with a handsaw has been found guilty. The (Stamford) Advocate reports a jury found Cesar Olivero guilty of first-degree assault Monday, but they were unable to reach a verdict on the man’s burglary and home invasion charges. Police say Olivero attacked the New York City businessman at his ex-girlfriend’s Stamford apartment in June 2015. Doctors say the man’s left hand was close to being severed after it was hacked about 15 times with the saw. Olivero’s attorney says his client is disappointed with the verdict, but they are pleased there was no decision on the burglary and home invasion charges. The prosecutor was unable to be reached Monday.

7 HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUV COLLIDES WITH SCHOOL BUS

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – Six students and a school bus driver have been hospitalized after the bus collided with a vehicle in Connecticut. Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. in Bristol when the driver of an SUV went through a stop sign. Police Lt. Richard Guerrera tells The Bristol Press the crash was at low speeds, and there was minor damage to the school bus. Those hospitalized reported minor injuries. Police say a total of 64 students were on board. Authorities say the driver of the SUV has been charged with failure to obey a stop sign and driving too fast for conditions.

HARTFORD MAYOR MULLING POSSIBLE RUN FOR GOVERNOR IN 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s mulling whether to run as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018. Bronin first told the Hartford Courant over the weekend that he was considering a possible bid for the state’s highest office, two years into his first four-year term as mayor of Connecticut’s capital city. Appearing Monday at an unrelated news conference about combatting blight, Bronin said he plans to make calls over the coming weeks and seek feedback on the possibility of a gubernatorial run.

He says he likes tackling hard problems and the state has got to face some real significant challenges. The 38-year-old Yale Law School graduate has been grappling with Hartford’s fiscal problems since taking office, including considering possible bankruptcy protection.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy isn’t seeking re-election.

HARTFORD MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR 2011 KILLING OF RIVAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Hartford man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 killing of a suspected rival. The U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut says 26-year-old Karl “Eagle” Roye was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut. Federal prosecutors say Roye and Jimel Frank opened fire on 24-year-old Anthony Parker as he sat in parked car in Hartford. Officials say Roye and Frank were members of a gang and Parker was a rival. A jury found Roye guilty of conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering. Frank pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing. This is one of several federal murder cases brought as a result of an FBI task force investigation into gang activity in Hartford.

REVISED STATE BUDGET DEFICIT ESTIMATES MAY TRIGGER MORE CUTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Revised estimates show Connecticut’s current budget deficit has grown large enough to potentially trigger a mid-year, budget-cutting plan from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. In a letter sent Monday to State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Malloy’s budget director says the current fiscal year is now projected to be $202.8 million in deficit. Ben Barnes says that’s slightly more than one percent of net appropriations in the state’s main spending account, the threshold requiring Malloy to issue a deficit-mitigation plan. Lembo would first have to confirm the figure.

Top Democratic senators said Monday that legislative leaders have agreed to meet early next week for bipartisan discussions to determine next steps regarding the state budget.

Barnes says revenue from federal grants, the income and sales taxes are less than anticipated.

MOTHER OF 2 IN CONNECTICUT ORDERED BACK TO NATIVE GUATEMALA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A mother of two living in Connecticut has been ordered to return to her native Guatemala, but her attorney says she won’t go. The Hartford Courant reports Miriam Martinez-Lemus’ attorney says a stay of deportation was denied, but Martinez-Lemus didn’t plan on flying to Guatemala Monday.

Attorney Glenn Formica says Martinez-Lemus is staying in Stamford, Connecticut, abiding by the nation’s laws and conditions placed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Formica says if ICE wants to take her from her family, they know where she is.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he’s working to stop the deportation. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy urged ICE to reconsider.

Martinez-Lemus left Guatemala 25 years ago during violent political unrest.

Her daughters are U.S. citizens. The family says one daughter requires constant care for Type 1 diabetes.