WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

MILLSTONE VIOLATIONS

Federal nuclear regulators say a security officer in charge of maintaining weapons at The Millstone nuclear power plant in Waterford failed to follow proper procedures and then falsified records to cover the shortfall. Officials with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission say the officer at the Millstone plant failed to perform assigned duties including testing, maintaining and accounting for weapons that could be used to defend against a terrorist attack on the facility. The violations occurred in 2015 and 2016. The officer, employed by a plant contractor, no longer works there. A plant spokesman says “there was no significant impact to nuclear security at Millstone.”

CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS

Two Connecticut congressmen say they’ve received word that homeowners with crumbling foundations will soon be able to seek federal tax relief. Democratic Reps. Joe Courtney and John Larson say the Internal Revenue Service has agreed homeowners with foundations deteriorating because of the presence of the iron sulfide pyrrhotite can deduct the cost of repairs from their federal taxes as a casualty loss. Under the new IRS “revenue procedure,” eligible taxpayers will be able to claim a loss for 75 percent of the unreimbursed repair costs in a given taxable year. The decision affects federal income tax returns filed after Nov. 21.

BIRTHDAY CAKE STABBING

Police say an argument about birthday cake led to a fatal stabbing in Connecticut. Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver was held on $1 million bond at his arraignment Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing Monday night at a New Britain rooming house. Police say the 41-year-old Gonzalez-Oliver told them he got into an argument with another resident after bringing home birthday cake for another one of his four roommates. Gonzalez-Oliver says the victim destroyed the cake and escalated the argument by threatening him with an ax. Gonzalez-Oliver says he stabbed his roommate in self-defense.