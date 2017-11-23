THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

FAILURE TO FOLLOW NRC PROCEDURE AT MILLSTONE

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal nuclear regulators say a security officer in charge of maintaining weapons at a Connecticut nuclear power plant didn’t follow proper procedures and falsified records to cover the shortfall. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday the officer at the Millstone plant in Waterford failed to perform assigned duties, including testing, maintaining and accounting for weapons that could be used to defend against a terrorist attack on the facility. The officer no longer works there.

HELP WITH CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut congressmen say the IRS has agreed homeowners can write off costs to repair their crumbling foundations. U.S. Reps. Joe Courtney and John Larson announced the IRS issued the new “revenue procedure” on Wednesday. Starting with federal income tax returns filed after Nov. 21, eligible taxpayers will be able to claim a loss for 75 percent of unreimbursed repair costs.

CANTERBURY BANK ROBBERY

CANTERBURY — State police are searching for a man who robbed a Canterbury bank Wednesday afternoon. According to The Bulletin, at approximately noon, state police from Troop D responded to the Savings Institute at 180 Westminster Road/Route 14 for a reported robbery. The call reported a lone robber displayed an unidentified weapon at the bank. The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. There were no injuries reported during the incident. Police did not say how much, if any, money the suspect made off with. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Troop D at (860) 779-4900 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

PROBATION TERMINATION

NEW LONDON — The Bulletin reports a judge in New London Superior Court granted the early termination of a Norwich’s man probation Wednesday, telling him: “Don’t let me down.” Vance Barnes, 48, of 38 Hooper St., was sentenced in January 2016 to three years’ probation for possession of illegal drugs. Judge Hillary Strackbein followed a recommendation to end Barnes’ probation and referenced a report that states “Barnes is clean of illegal substances.”

REPUTED MOBSTER STAYS BEHIND BARS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge won’t release a reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in U.S. history and faces sentencing in an unrelated weapons case. The Hartford Courant reports the judge denied Robert Gentile’s bid Wednesday to await sentencing at his home. The 81-year-old Gentile was to be sentenced in September for having guns, but a judge postponed it after Gentile’s lawyer raised concerns about his client’s mental health.

A man accused in an armed robbery and carjacking that happened in March has been arrested. Police arrested 45-year-old Edward Jon Richkowski on Tuesday, and charged him with first-degree robbery, carjacking, second-degree larceny, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and carrying a pistol without a permit. On March 17, police said officers were called to Haddam Neck Road in East Hampton for a reported armed robbery and carjacking.

ECUADOR NATIVE AVOIDS DEPORTATION

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A native of Ecuador living in Connecticut who took sanctuary inside a New Haven church last summer to avoid deportation can go home to his family. An attorney for Marco Reyes Alvarez says the Department of Homeland Security has agreed not to arrest, detain or deport him while his appeals paperwork is being processed. Alvarez was notified on Wednesday. Alvarez was supposed to board a plane to Ecuador on Aug. 8 but instead took refuge inside the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church.

RI – STEPPED UP PATROLS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Police is stepping up its patrols for the Thanksgiving holiday. Col. Ann Assumpico, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, says the increased patrols start Wednesday. She says troopers will be looking for all traffic violations, especially those involving driving under the influence, distracted driving, speeding and violations of the state’s seatbelt laws.

URI PERFORMANCE-BASED FUNDING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has already met two of the goals established for the school under a new performance-based funding law. The Providence Journal reports that the college has boosted its four- and six-year graduation rates, meeting thresholds that were set last year. The state’s three public colleges were given goals as part of a law that tied new funding to performance. The aim was to get students to graduate on time and increase the number of degrees awarded in high-demand fields.

BUCKLE UP!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state officials and religious leaders are reminding residents to buckle up when driving for the holidays. Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said Tuesday his department and state police are working with faith leaders in a new Buckle Up Faithfully safety initiative. Seventy-six people have died in 2017 from traffic crashes, and about half were not wearing their seatbelts.