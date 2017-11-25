SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WARNS SHOPPERS

Local law enforcement reminds shoppers to always be mindful of where wallets, purses, and cell phones are stored. Leaving a purse open in a carriage while walking away, for even a second, can be enough for would be thieves to steal items.

-Keep your purses closed and secured whenever you don’t have direct control over them

-Lock your cell phone and set up a password so your personal information can’t be accessed

-Park in well lit areas and use the buddy system when possible

-Don’t leave expensive gifts in view inside unattended vehiclesIf you think you have been a victim of Identity theft please check out the www.IC3.gov or contact your local police department.

TAFTVILLE KNIGHTS HELP 125 LOCAL CHILDREN BUNDLE UP

When the doors opened at 9 a.m. in Taftville, there were about 25 kids outside with their parents waiting for the Coats For Kids program hosted by the local Knights of Columbus. In its 3rd year, volunteers handed out more than 100 free coats to children. Volunteer Mike Boucher, a member of the Knights of Columbus, said there is no better feeling than when the tables are empty of coats at the end of the day.

HEARING ON SHELLFISH FARM PROPOSAL POSTPONED

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a local shellfish farmer have agreed to postpone a public hearing 60 days on the farmer’s proposal to grow juvenile shellfish in the Niantic River. The hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7th at Waterford Town Hall to hear concerns about Tim Londregan’s efforts to grow scallops and oysters in the Niantic River before moving them into Niantic Bay. Londregan has maintained that the proposal would allow him to expand his business while improving the ecological health of the river that’s yielded inconsistent crops for years.

DAYVILLE MAN UNDER ARREST

State police have arrested a Killingly man after an underage 14 year old female relative told her mother he’d asked her to engage in a sex act with him, and that it would be okay because he’d already had a sexual relationship with another relative. Christopher Credit of Dayville, was charged with risk or injury/impairing the morals of a child and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to a state police arrest summary. Credit is being held on a $30,000 bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court on Dec. 11th. He has not yet pleaded to the charges.

A REGISTERED WILLIMANTIC MAN SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED State Police investigating “an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business learned that a registered sex offender on parole was actually running it. Police arrested Devin Quirk following an investigation that showed he’d “made attempts to acquire a date rape drug to use for drugging a pre-teen prostitute.” Police charged Quirk,with risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal attempt at sexual assault, patronizing a prostitute and conspiracy to commit trafficking persons. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

HIT AND RUN INVESTIGATION

State police are investigating a hit and run accident resulting in the death of a Westbrook High School student from Guatemala after he was struck by a pickup truck on Boston Post Rd in the area of Still Lane just before 2AM on Oct 30th. State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant said the accident is under investigation, and would not comment on whether charges are pending against the driver of the pickup. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Troop F.

HEARING STILL PLANNED ON INSURANCE DISPUTE AGREEMENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers say they’re moving ahead with hearings about the now-settled impasse between Hartford HealthCare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon, House chairman of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee, said Friday he’s glad the sides ended their dispute last week, but lawmakers “owe it to the citizens of this state to find out what happened” and to learn how to avoid similar prolonged disputes in the future. An informational hearing is planned for Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a public hearing at noon. Anthem and Hartford HealthCare had failed to reach an agreement Sept. 30 on a new contract, leaving patients facing higher out-of-network costs. The new three-year contract is retroactive to Oct. 1.

