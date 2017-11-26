SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

LISBON, CT (WFSB) An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday. Troopers responded to the call at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of 151 River Road, which is located near a Chili’s Restaurant. Yellow tape blocked the wooded area where investigators said the body was found. Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded and have taken over the investigation and are working with the Medical Examiner to determine identification and cause of death. Those with information are urged to contact detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

30TH ANNUAL NORWICH WINTERFEST PARADE

NORWICH – Dancers, stilt walkers and music took over the streets of Norwich on Saturday as the annual Winterfest Parade marched toward downtown Norwich for the 30th time. The annual festivities were greeted with clear skies and hundreds of happy faces lining the route from Chelsea Parade, down Broadway, Broad Street, McKinley Avenue and Franklin Street, and ending at Main Street. A local finalist on The Voice, Braiden Sunshine sang on the Norwich Public Utilities float. The parade was led by Norwich police officers, who frequently revved their motorcycles to the crowds’ applause. Not far behind was the grand marshal of the parade, Mayor Deb Hinchey, accompanied by her husband and Norwich-based attorney Lloyd Hinchey. The two gleefully waved from the back seat of a convertible Camaro. WICH’s Glenn O’Brien was parade MC.

A State Trooper’s vehicle was heavily damaged while at the scene of a crash Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police were blocking the Interstate 91 northbound exit 21 ramp just before 5 a.m. as part of their continuing investigation and reconstruction into a deadly crash from earlier in the morning. Police said that is when a Acura drove around several cruisers and Department of Transportation vehicles that were being used to block the ramp and right lane and struck the back of one of the cruisers. 29-year-old Hartford resident, Martin Jackson, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and then arrested for driving under the influence, operating with a suspended license and failure to drive in lane. He was held on a $2,500 bond. The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no officers or DOT personnel were injured.

A six-year-old girl and three adults were taken to Saint Francis Hospital for minor injuries after being involved in a crash on Route 2 in Colchester on Saturday around 1:53 a.m. Officials said the four people were traveling on Route 2 near Exit 18 in a Hyundai Sonata when the car went off the road and crashed into an embankment and ended up in the trees. The driver of the car was charged with distracted driving and failure to drive in the proper lane.

CT GROWN RULES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State agriculture officials are considering whether to impose fines on farmers who fail to comply with the Connecticut Grown program’s rules. State inspections from this past season show 45 of the 72 growers inspected at farmers markets across the state complied with the labeling regulations, which require the Connecticut Grown label be accompanied by the name and address where the produce was grown. Repeat violators could face a $100 fine.

CHRISTMAS TREE GROWERS OPENING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s more than 500 Christmas tree growers are beginning to open for the holiday season. The Department of Agriculture says the state’s Christmas tree industry has grown in recent years, contributing about $10 million in annual economic activity. A listing of Connecticut tree growers can be found at www.Ctgrown.gov/trees.

CT PRISON POPULATION DECLINES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s prison population has fallen below 14,000 inmates to its lowest level since 1994. The state Department of Correction reported that it had 13,917 inmates as of Thursday. The governor’s office says that is largely due to a change in the way the criminal justice system treats young people.

GOVERNOR’S HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A three-day holiday open house is planned at the Governor’s Residence in Hartford. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his wife Cathy announced Friday the home at 990 Prospect Avenue will be decorated and open for public tours on December 8-10. No admittance fee or tickets are required, but donations will be accepted for Operation ELF, the annual holiday drive to help military families. Live entertainment is scheduled over the three days.

The Connecticut State Police said they are adding additional State Troopers on the road throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on November 22nd and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday. Troopers said they are patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut on the lookout for aggressive drivers and people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. State Police said they responded to the following incidents from the time-span of 12:01 a.m. on November 22nd to 8:00 a.m. on November 26th, which included two deaths that happened in Killingly and Cromwell:

866 speeding violations

180 seat-belt violations

2042 other hazardous violations (unsafe lane change, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

46 DUI arrests

428 accidents investigated

61 accidents with injury

2 deaths

Stats compiled in 2016 by State Police show that there were over 800 speeding violations, and over 300 seat-belt violations. There were 51 DUI arrests and 392 accidents with 42 having injuries and one being a fatality as compared to this year’s numbers.

LIMITED RI TAX AMNESTY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island tax officials want scofflaws to know, a tax amnesty is starting, but only for a limited time. The Division of Taxation will start accepting applications and payments for the amnesty starting on Friday, and ending on Feb. 15. When people pay their back taxes during the amnesty, the state will waive penalties and cut interest 25 percent.

NOT SO FAST FOR GAS-FIRED POWER PLANT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The developer of a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Rhode Island is pushing back its opening. Chicago-based Invenergy said in a filing submitted this week to state regulators it’s seeking to start operations at the Burrillville plant in June 2021 instead of sometime in 2020. The filing says National Grid doesn’t expect to be able to complete a seven-mile transmission line from an existing switching station to the plant until December 2020.