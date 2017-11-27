MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

STATE A.G. CALLING IT QUITS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says he won’t be running for re-election in 2018. The Democrat released a statement Monday saying he’s “ready to pursue different challenges” but notes he doesn’t know yet what his future holds. Jepsen says he’s looking forward to “advancing the interests of Connecticut for the remainder of my term and in other capacities.” A former state senator and majority leader, Jepsen took office in 2011. He replaced then-Attorney General Richard Blumenthal, a fellow Democrat who went on to become a U.S. senator. Jepsen has served two terms as attorney general. He’s the immediate past president of the National Association of Attorneys General. Under his leadership, Jepsen’s office has been involved in various multi-state cases with national ramifications, including a federal antitrust lawsuit against generic drugmakers.

HOLIDAY DRIVING STATS

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say they investigated more crashes and handed out more tickets during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend this year than they did last year. According to final numbers released Monday, state police investigated 524 accidents, 70 of which involved injury, and two of which were fatal, from Wednesday through Sunday. That’s compared to 392 accident investigations during the five-day holiday period in 2016, 42 with injuries and one fatality. Drunken driving arrests remained steady with 51 both this year and last. Troopers reported more than 1,000 speeding violations this year, up from nearly 900 last year. Seat belt violations and well as other hazardous violations, including cellphone usage, were also up this year. State police stepped up patrols during the holiday period.

PRISON TIME FOR DRUG DEALER

A Norwich man has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars for trafficking cocaine in the area. 48-year old Eric Boone appeared in New Haven Federal Court today. He pleaded guilty in May of this year to one count of intending to distribute cocaine. Boone will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Boone was one of several people arrested last year during a drug investigation by FBI agents, along with police in Norwich, Waterford, and Groton.

$$ FOR DISPLACED TENANTS

Some 1-point-2 million dollars in new federal funding has been released to help tenants displaced by the impending demolition of the Thames River Apartments in New London, find new places to live. Southeastern Connecticut’s Congressional delegation say the money will assist 122 families by providing housing choice vouchers. The Thames River Apartments are being torn-down amid long-standing concerns about their sub-standard living conditions.

NL BURGLARY

New London Police charge three men with allegedly burglarizing a city residence over the weekend. 18-year olds Christian Lozada of New London, and Hashim Barnhill of Oakdale, along with a 17-year old juvenile, are accused of third-degree burglary, and sixth-degree larceny. Police say the three were in the process of burglarizing a home in the area of Ocean Avenue and Thames Street shortly before noon Saturday, when a resident showed up. The three suspects fled, but were later apprehended. Lozada and Barnhill are each being held on 5-thousand dollars bond, while the 17-year old has been released to his parent’s custody.

ARRESTS AT STATE CAPITOL DEMONSTRATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Seven people have been arrested at a demonstration over Connecticut authorities’ handling of the case of a 15-year-old boy killed by police. The protesters were arrested Monday after sitting on the street outside the state Capitol in Hartford. They are trying to bring attention to the May death of Jayson Negron and called for prosecutors to release video evidence in the shooting in Bridgeport. Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Negron. A passenger in the car also was shot, but survived. Community advocates say they want to see criminal charges filed against the officer.

TOO MANY HOLIDAY LIGHTS

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut family’s intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors about traffic and parking restrictions. The Connecticut Post reports that the Halliwell family’s huge decorative display in Fairfield drew about 30,000 visitors last holiday season, not counting those who just drove by. Police plan to make some roads one-way and establish temporary parking restrictions while the display is up this year, preventing some residents from parking outside their homes. Neighbor Nadine Losquadro submitted a petition asking town officials and police to come up with an alternative plan. The Halliwells say they hope to find a solution to satisfy their neighbors but fear this could end up being the display’s last year.