MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

NS BUDGET UP FOR VOTE

North Stonington Residents will vote today for the first time on a proposed budget for 2017-18. Its the first time the $19.25 million dollar general government budget is being put to a vote this year. North Stonington officials held off on proposing a budget until the state budget passed, and allocation for North Stonington was made clear. Voters also will be asked to vote on approving the annual Board of Education spending plan for 2017-18, as well, which is budgeted at $12.87 million. The polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at Town Hall.

GROTON RESPONDERS AUTISM TRAINED

Groton has become the first mu­nic­i­pal­ity in the region to have all of its police of­fi­cers and fire­fight­ers trained by the Autism and Law En­force­ment Ed­u­ca­tion Coali­tion (ALEC). First re­spon­ders who at­tended the train­ing learned the dif­fer­ent ways peo­ple af­fected by the autism spectrum can be­have. The re­spon­ders then learned the best way to han­dle such sit­u­a­tions, which is a gentler approach. They also re­ceived tips on how to ques­tion some­one who’s on the spec­trum. Experts say the in­struc­tion is im­por­tant, be­cause the oc­cur­rence of autism in the United States has risen over the years. Almost one in ev­ery 68 chil­dren has an autism spec­trum dis­or­der.

SANCTUARY CLOSED

For the first time in more than twenty years, the 168-acre Trail Wood Sanctuary in Hampton will be closed to the public for this winter, and gypsy moths are responsible. Gypsy moth caterpillars have been destroying Connecticut’s trees since their population soared in southern New England in 2016 following a stretch of dry weather. Contracted loggers will remove trees that gyspy moths have killed or damaged starting Dec. 1st. The sanctuary’s miles of trails will reopen to the public in March.

GIVE TUESDAY

The pres­i­dent of Led­yard CHAIN, Ci­ti­zens Help­ing An­i­mals in Need, is asking peo­ple to “Give 2” tomorrow on Giv­ing Tues­day. Cindy Eilen­berger is also ask­ing busi­nesses to set up a pet do­na­tion box for two days, two weeks or two months. Led­yard CHAIN is one of sev­eral or­ga­ni­za­tions in south­east­ern Con­necti­cut that are ask­ing for do­na­tions on Giv­ing Tues­day, a “global giv­ing move­ment” that takes place ev­ery year the Tues­day af­ter Thanks­giv­ing. It was founded in 2012 and has more than 41,000 par­tic­i­pat­ing or­ga­ni­za­tions across dozens of coun­tries.