MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

NS BUDGET UP FOR VOTE
North Stonington Residents will vote today for the first time on a proposed budget for 2017-18. Its the first time the $19.25 million dollar general government budget is being put to a vote this year. North Stonington officials held off on proposing a budget until the state budget passed, and allocation for North Stonington was made clear. Voters also will be asked to vote on approving the annual Board of Education spending plan for 2017-18, as well, which is budgeted at $12.87 million. The polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at Town Hall.
GROTON RESPONDERS AUTISM TRAINED
Groton has become the first municipality in the region to have all of its police officers and firefighters trained by the Autism and Law Enforcement Education Coalition (ALEC). First responders who attended the training learned the different ways people affected by the autism spectrum can behave. The responders then learned the best way to handle such situations, which is a gentler approach. They also received tips on how to question someone who’s on the spectrum. Experts say the instruction is important, because the occurrence of autism in the United States has risen over the years. Almost one in every 68 children has an autism spectrum disorder.
SANCTUARY CLOSED
For the first time in more than twenty years, the 168-acre Trail Wood Sanctuary in Hampton will be closed to the public for this winter, and gypsy moths are responsible. Gypsy moth caterpillars have been destroying Connecticut’s trees since their population soared in southern New England in 2016 following a stretch of dry weather. Contracted loggers will remove trees that gyspy moths have killed or damaged starting Dec. 1st. The sanctuary’s miles of trails will reopen to the public in March.
GIVE TUESDAY
The president of Ledyard CHAIN, Citizens Helping Animals in Need, is asking people to “Give 2” tomorrow on Giving Tuesday. Cindy Eilenberger is also asking businesses to set up a pet donation box for two days, two weeks or two months. Ledyard CHAIN is one of several organizations in southeastern Connecticut that are asking for donations on Giving Tuesday, a “global giving movement” that takes place every year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It was founded in 2012 and has more than 41,000 participating organizations across dozens of countries.