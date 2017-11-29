WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BUDGET CUTS CONTINUE

The New London school district is still adjusting its budget to accommodate for financial losses and increased expenses and its nearly halfway through the fiscal year. The school board on Monday approved nearly $2 million more in cuts from a budget that started at $69.8 million but has since fallen $3 million to $66.7 million. The latest adjustments, completed a months long struggle to plug a budget gap of $3.9 million. The gap was the result of a host of issues that included a $1 million drop in funding from the city, the elimination of the city’s $515,000 contribution for school building maintenance and the loss of $1.37 million in grant funding.

BENNY’S PROPERTIES PURCHASED

The Carpionato Group is buying 29 Benny’s store locations. The purchase price of the properties has not been disclosed and does not include the Benny’s name. The real estate company has developed many regional properties and is expected to find new retail clients to take over the spaces in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Local storefronts include ones in Norwich, Groton and Waterford. The deal does not include two locations, which were leased sites.

POWER PLANT DEAL UP FOR VOTE

After months of discussion, the Killingly Town council on Thursday will vote on contracts that were put on hold in May after the Connecticut Siting Council denied permit applications from the NTE energy company to construct a 550-megawatt power plant in town. The applications were rejected and the company is expected to re-file for the permits early next year. Some council members’ are pushing for more money and increased protection for the town. The council last month met in executive session to request some more minor changes to the agreements, largely revolving around contract language and decommissioning issues regarding the proposed plant.

ALLEGED RAPE AT FOXWOODS

A Newton, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with an incident where he allegedly forced a woman into his room and sexually assaulted her. Nicholas Soucy was arraigned Tuesday in New London Superior Court on a charge of first-degree sexual assault. He posted a $75,000 bond and returned to New Hampshire while Mashantucket Police continued their investigation. Soucy’s next court date is Dec. 15th.

GRATE STEALER CONFESSES

A Jewett City man, who admitted stealing more than 60 storm drain grates from Griswold and two other towns has been charged with first-degree larceny and reckless endangerment. Jeremy Gileau also admitted to stealing grates in Lisbon and Plainfield. He had been taking them to scrapyards for cash. A bill mandating Connecticut scrapyards not accept municipal-owned metals unless the individual supply a letter of approval from the top town official has since been passed. Now scrapyards are required to send any payment for municipal scrap directly to the town official.

GET SHOT AGAIN

Hartford Healthcare is informing about a thousand patients that their vaccines and tuberculosis tests should be re-administered. Chief of Infectious Diseases Jack Ross says an audit discovered that refrigerators that store the shots were becoming either too warm or too cold, potentially making them ineffective. The hospital group is training some staff, and installing a new system to monitor refrigerator temperatures that automatically sends out a warning email, text message, or phone call if a refrigerator temperature becomes a problem. Norwichtown and Colchester were problem centers for the vaccine while defective TB tests were administered in Montville.

TALENT SHOW FRIDAY

The annual Norwich Public School’s Staff Follies talent show and fundraiser will take the stage at the Jacqueline Owens Auditorium at Kelly Middle School on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A variety of acts will perform, including singer Braiden Sunshine of Old Lyme, a star from the TV show “The Voice”. The event is a fundraiser for the Norwich Public Schools Educational Foundation. Tickets are $10 at the door, with half-price tickets available at all school offices.