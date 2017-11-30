THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

REICHARD SWORN IN

The city of New London officially has a new police chief. Peter Reichard was sworn-in during a special ceremony last night at New London High School. As he addressed the audience, Reichard harkened back to his childhood in Wisconsin, where he grew up reading comic books and watching police shows on television, saying he’s never wanted to be anything but a cop. Reichard was chosen to be chief following a nationwide search that drew 14 applications. He was hired as New London’s deputy police chief in 2012. Prior to that, Reichard served 22 years with the New Haven police department. He replaces Margaret Ackley, who retired in January.

LAWSUIT SETTLED AGAINST GROUP HOME

SALEM, Conn. (AP) – Five people have settled a lawsuit with the operating company of a now-closed group home in Connecticut after they were attacked by one of its residents. “The Day” reports the Salem residents settled the lawsuit against Key Human Services Inc. Nov. 15 for $1.325 million. The lawsuit will be split between them. Patricia Anderson, Linda and Stanley Motyl, and Shaun and Joseph Formica Jr. each filed lawsuits in August 2016. They claimed a resident left the nearby home without his medication and attempted to break into their homes in May 2, 2015. The plaintiffs say the resident threatened to kill them, and both Shaun and Joseph Formica claimed physical injuries. The group home closed by the end of May 2015.

STONINGTON HARBOR WORK FUNDED

State bonding money has been approved to upgrade Stonington Harbor. Three-hundred-ninety-thousand dollars will be used to design and obtain permits for improvements to the South Pier of Town Dock, where the commercial fishing fleet is. An additional 135-thousand dollars will go toward a study and design of a reconstructed Harbor Breakwater, first built in 1837. It’s currently suffering signficant deterioration, and is submerged at high tide.

GROTON GETS MONEY FOR DOCKS

Several Groton projects have been approved for funding by the State Bond Commission. Seven-hundred-thirty-thousand-dollars for a new Nautilus Dock, $54,000 for a Thames Street Dock and $99,000 to reimburse Groton Town Police for body cameras and video storage devices purchased last June. The Nautilus Dock will allow a water taxi to bring visitors to the USS Nautilus. The Nautilus dock also will enable the Submarine Force Library & Museum to be part of the Thames River Heritage Park.

OIL LEAK IMPACTS HIGH SCHOOL

Killingly High School officials dismissed students early yesterday after an oil leak was discovered resulting from 1400 gallons of heating oil being pumped into the wrong section of a holding tank. It was thought that about 400 gallons leaked. The oil tanks capacity is 1000 gallons. Teachers noticed a red liquid coming from the floor drains in the Ag Mechanic Shop and the entire wing was immediately evacuated of staff and students. No injuries resulted in the oil leak. Outside contractors were called in to clean up the area. The school opened as scheduled this morning.