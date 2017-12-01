FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

POWER PLANT VOTE TABLED

The Killingly Town Council tabled their planned vote last night regarding two proposed agreements with NTE Connecticut, the company that hopes to build a power plant in the Lake Road area of town. The table came after the council heard from citizens that more reviews of the contracts need to be done. The agreements surround tax payments and environmental provisions. Two council members voted against tabling action , Democrats Joyce Ricci and Kevin Ide, Democrats who lost their re-election bids last month. Republicans take over the council at the next meeting.

MYSTERY SIGN POPS UP

None of the Stonington town department heads or town officials are claiming responsibility for putting up a sign on the fence at the western gate to the former unofficial dog park property at the town dock. The sign reads “This property is protected by surveillance cameras” and has created a mystery of who put it there? The only visible surveillance camera in that area is on the Front St. property owned by a couple who sued the town over the dog park in 2015 but, last June, agreed to a stipulated judgment mandating changes that have reduced the popularity of the property. The couple’s attorney has told town officials his clients didn’t post the sign. He said his clients appreciate that the town has continued to uphold the terms of the judgment.

580 COMING TO NL

Nearly $600,000 has been approved by the State Bond Commission to provide funding for capital improvements in the New London school district. The money comes from a $30 million grant pool for general improvements to school buildings. Projects noted for eligibility include improvements to among other things, athletic fields and security. The New London school district did not provide specifics about where the money would be used.

FREE TESTING STARTS TODAY

Free weekly HIV testing will be offered by the nonprofit “Alliance for Living” at its Broad Street office in New London starting today. It’s part of a commemoration of World AIDS Day. The organization works to prevent and treat HIV infection and drug overdoses, planning events like training sessions and opening a free syringe exchange program. The Department of Public Health, which has funded HIV testing in the state since 1986, is paying for staff at “Alliance for Living” to conduct tests for HIV to anyone who wants one for the next three years. An estimated 500 or more people were living with HIV in New London County in 2015.

STILL TRYING

The Preston Board of Selectmen will seek Board of Finance approval, once again, to restore a second resident state trooper position, beginning January 1st. Selectmen voted Thursday to ask for $61,000 from the finance board to cover the cost of adding the second trooper. If the Board of Finance approves the request, it would be forwarded to a town meeting for approval, but because the total is less than $100,000, the issue would not need a referendum.

LIGHT UP CITY HALL

The exterior of Norwich City Hall will once again be outlined in white holiday lights starting tonight, with the 26th annual “Light Up City Hall’ celebration. Free, family-friendly entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall plaza, and includes performances by the Norwich Tech Choir, Bully-Busters Dancers, and local ventriloquist Donald Beebe. Santa will be helped by three local children chosen in a random drawing, to flip the switch on the lights around 6:15 p.m. Spokesman Jackie Barbarossa says various City of Norwich holiday ornaments and other souvenirs will be on sale. All proceeds benefit the Light Up City Hall events. Free horse and carriage rides, and face-painting will also be offered. This year’s celebration is being run in conjunction with Downtown Norwich’s monthly “First Friday” activities.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT IN GROTON

Non-perishable food, unwrapped new toys, and new, or gently-used warm coats. They’ll all be accepted this Saturday outside the Groton City Municipal Building on Meridian Street. The city’s police department is hosting the triple fund-raising drive. Chief Michael Spellman says the drive is being held in cooperation with the U-S Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, The Gemma Moran United Way Labor Food Center, and Saint John’s Church in Groton, which will distribute the donated coats. The donated food, toys, and coats will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow.