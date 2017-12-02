SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

HEALTHCARE COVERAGE HELP OFFERED IN NEW LONDON TODAY

The New London Access Health CT Enrollment Fair will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New London Opportunities Industrialization Center at 106 Truman St. A team of Access Health CT staff, enrollment specialists, certified application counselors, and brokers will be on hand in New London today to provide free in-person assistance to help consumers shop for healthcare coverage. Open Enrollment for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2018 will end on Dec. 22. Customers who don’t have coverage through AHCT can shop for a new plan, and those who do are encouraged to explore and compare 2018 plan options to renew. If you are unable to attend the enrollment fair you can find free in-person help at one of AHCT’s 10 enrollment locations, or at the other two enrollment fairs. To enroll, consumers must provide the following information: Birthdates; social security numbers, VISA, Green Cards, or immigration documents, most recent tax returns; recent paychecks or profit and loss statement, if self-employed; information about your current employer; and current health care coverage information.

YANKEES SELECT AARON BOONE TO LEAD BOMBERS

NEW YORK (AP) – A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the New York Yankees will hire ESPN broadcaster and former Bombers third baseman Aaron Boone as their manager. The 44-year-old Boone has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season. His 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

PUTNAM BANK ROBBERY

Putnam police say a man walked into the Price Chopper branch of the Putnam Bank on Kennedy Drive just before 6:30 p.m. last night. The suspect presented a note to the teller demanding cash and stating he had a knife, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police identified him as a white male with a goatee and glasses. The robbery remains under investigation by Putnam Police and state police.

ROUTE 85 ACCIDENT ROLLOVER IN WATERFORD

The Cohanzie Fire Department responding to a report of a crash on Rt. 85 north of Lakes Pond Rd. Friday afternoon extricated a woman from her car after it was struck by a dump truck that rolled over spilling it’s load of dirt on the roadway. The driver of the truck was uninjured. Police say the unidentified woman did not suffer serious injuries. The rollover accident disrupted traffic for a time.

GRAY TO BE FREED AGAIN AFTER STATE DROPS DRUG CHARGE

State prosecutors said Friday they will not be prosecuting Bennie Gray Jr in connection with his September arrest in Groton. Attorneys for the state and defense were scheduled to begin selecting jurors when the state decided to drop the charges. The state said they didn’t want to disclose the informant. The person, identified only as “CW,” or confidential witness, said Gray had been selling heroin and crack and that Gray had been “observed to carry a firearm in his waistband area on at least one occasion.”

MASHANTUCKETS FINALLY RELEASE REPORT ON ESCALATOR FATALITY

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) – A newly released tribal police report says a woman who fell off an escalator at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and later died lost her balance while sitting on a moving handrail. Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation officials released the report Friday after initially refusing to do so. Tribal officials redacted the 44-year-old woman’s name in the report, citing privacy concerns. She fell about 25 feet off the escalator on Oct. 25.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET DEFICIT TRIGGERS MID-YEAR CUTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut’s budget deficit is large enough to trigger mid-year cuts. Lembo announced Friday the state is projected to end the current fiscal year with a $207.8 million deficit, which is more than 1 percent of net appropriations in the state’s main spending account. That’s the threshold requiring Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to issue a deficit-cutting plan. Malloy will meet Wednesday with lawmakers about the situation.

CONSERVATIVE SPEAKER EVENT SPURS STUDENT RALLY AT UCONN

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – University of Connecticut students are calling on school officials to put a stop to hate speech on campus, in response to an altercation featuring a conservative commentator earlier this week. Students said Friday at a rally that the university should not condone speeches like the one titled, “It’s OK To Be White.” The speech was given on campus Tuesday by Lucian Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit.

POLICE: SOCIAL MEDIA TRASH TALKING LED TO ASSAULT OF TEEN

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police say trash talking on social media led to an assault in a wealthy suburb that resulted in the arrests of two high school football players and another student. An arrest warrant released Thursday revealed details of the Nov. 6 confrontation in New Canaan. Police say a New Canaan teen was assaulted by Darien students after disparaging Darien High School on Snapchat. Three Darien teens were arrested the night before a Thanksgiving Day football game between Darien and New Canaan.