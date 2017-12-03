SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CT LAWMAKERS REACT TO SENATE GOP TAX OVERHAUL

In the early hours of Saturday, one of the largest tax reform plans passed into legislation in 51-49 vote. According to language in the bill, the corporate tax rate drops from 35 percent to 20 percent. The measure focuses its tax reductions on businesses and higher-earning individuals, gives more modest breaks to others, said the Associated Press. Democrats, at home and abroad reacted with anger to the bill, they said, is a ‘gift to the wealthiest.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who voiced his opinions on the Senate floor, reacted to the bill’s passage,“Tragically for our nation, it drives deeper divisions – creating more income inequality and uncertainty, engendering increased anger and anxiety, and undermining our democracy. The feeble claim that it will lead to more jobs and economic growth is magical thinking – deft delusion or outright deception at an enormous price.”

Senator Chris Murphy wrote, “Billionaires and corporations do great, but most everyone else in Connecticut will do worse. This bill, written in haste and passed in the dead of night with absolutely no ability for the American public to look at it, will be a disaster for the economy.”

Governor Malloy and Lt. Governor Wyman, also commented,“The tax bill passed by Republicans in the Senate is nothing short of an abomination. Make no mistake about it, for the vast majority of families across our nation – and especially for those in Connecticut – this legislation is not a tax cut, but rather a full-out assault on working people,” said Governor Malloy. “Among the serious failures of the Republican tax plan is the repeal of the Affordable Care Act healthcare mandate. Healthcare is a fundamental right. The Republican tax plan threatens years of progress to make it affordable and accessible for all,” said Lieutenant Governor Wyman.

TWO MISSING CHILDREN FOUND

The boy and girl missing from Middletown, who were missing since November 29th, were found. Middletown Police said they were notified that 3-year-old Natasha Thompson and 1-year-old Jacob Meeks of Middletown may have been missing since Saturday, but by Saturday evening, Middletown Police located both children with their parents in New Haven. Middletown Police said the children are believed to be with their parents, Kristina Thompson and Andy Meeks, who have active warrants out for them. Police said Meeks is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Police said Thompson is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black boots.

IT’S OK TO BE WHITE

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A community college employee involved in an altercation with a conservative commentator at the University of Connecticut during his speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” is reportedly receiving death threats. Quinebaug Valley Community College President Carlee Drummer said Friday the school removed a photo of advisor Catherine Gregory from its website after the threats. Gregory’s attorney said his client took paperwork off commentator Lucian Wintrich’s lectern during his speech.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Access Health CT is extending call center hours as the Dec. 22 enrollment deadline approaches. CEO Jim Wadleigh says “time is our biggest challenge” and that’s why the health insurance marketplace is doing what it can to help as many people as possible sign up for insurance. An enrollment fair is also planned in New London on Saturday.

YALE-SEX ASSAULT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Court documents show Yale University alumni are helping pay the legal costs of a former basketball star who is fighting his expulsion for sexual misconduct. Jack Montague told attorneys in a March court deposition that he believes $25,000 to $30,000 has been raised from alumni to help fund the lawsuit, in which he claims he was wrongly expelled in 2016. None of the alumni are identified nor does Montague say how many have contributed.

CLIFF WALK VANDALIZED

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Police say two women face charges after Newport’s famous Cliff Walk was vandalized with spray paint. Newport police say Jocelyn Senecal and Jenna Senecal, both 22, turned themselves in Saturday morning. They were both charged with graffiti and conspiracy, which are misdemeanors. It’s unclear if they have attorneys. Police this week asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who allegedly used spray paint on the walk last Saturday.

BENEFITS SYSTEM PROBLEMS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say the projected cost of a state benefits system that has been plagued with problems since its rollout last year has grown to almost $500 million. Documents show the state’s new estimate of the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP, is now at just over $491 million through the 2018-2019 federal fiscal year. That’s an increase from earlier estimates, which pegged the cost at around $445 million.