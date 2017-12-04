MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

MATTEI RUNNING FOR AG

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Mattei says he’s running for attorney general, switching gears from a possible gubernatorial run. The Democrat announced his intentions Monday on the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court building. It comes a week after Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen announced he will not seek a third term in 2018. A native of Windsor, Mattei served as chief of the financial fraud and public corruption unit for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut.

UCONN DONATION

The UConn Foundation says the CEO and founder of generic drug developer Chemwerth Inc. has committed $22.5 million to the university, the second-largest pledge in its history. The nonprofit said $2.5 million will be paid over the next five years to establish the Peter J. Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The institute will seek to bring together student and faculty programs, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation that potentially has commercial application and can be used to create new companies.

UNCLE FATALLY STABBED

Connecticut police say a 17-year-old boy fatally stabbed his 71-year-old uncle and is in custody. Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says police are investigating the stabbing that took place in the city’s South End neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Foley says the teen reportedly stabbed the man in the stomach. Further information wasn’t immediately available late Monday afternoon.

RI GOVERNOR

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has been chosen for a leadership position with the Democratic Governors Association. The association said that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has been elected chair of the association and Raimondo was elected vice chair at their winter meeting in New Orleans. Their one-year terms begin immediately. There are currently 15 governors in the association. The association says Raimondo wants to work on growing the number of Democratic female governors nationwide.