MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEDYARD FACING TOUGH CHOICE

The town of Ledyard may be forced to choose between laying off teachers in January or sending taxpayers a supplemental tax bill. Cuts in state aid for education left the town trying to make up ground in the middle of the fiscal year. The district is asking the teachers’ union to accept a two-day furlough, which would save about $170,000. Discussions are also taking place with other bargaining units.

WOMAN ATTACKED BY PIT BULL

A New London woman and her pet dog suffered serious bites when they were attacked by an 8-year-old male pitbull terrier that escaped from its owner. The unidentified woman suffered a serious bite to her hand and her dog was bitten and needed emergency care just before 7 o’clock Sunday morning. Police responded to a 911 call from the Hillside Road home where the woman said she had been bitten while trying to protect her dog from being attacked by the other dog. The woman was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police said the dog escaped from its Ocean Avenue owner, Paul Morneau while on leash during a walk. The dog was impounded by the city’s animal control officer and remains in quarantine with charges against Morneau pending.

DEAD WOMAN FOUND

New Lon­don Po­lice responded to a 911 call just after 7:00 o’clock last Thursday morning to an apartment at 2 Union Street. A fe­male who was found un­con­scious and not breath­ing was transported to Lawrence + Me­mo­rial Hos­pi­tal where she was later pro­nounced dead. Po­lice say they seized ev­i­dence at the scene and the in­ves­ti­ga­tion is con­tin­u­ing. The name of the woman has not been released.

MERGER FORUM TODAY

The public will be updated on the progress of the Yale-New Haven Health-Lawrence & Memorial Healthcare affiliation at the fourth forum scheduled for 5:30 this afternoon. The state Office of Healthcare Access mandated that L&M hold the forums over three years after it joined the larger Yale New Haven network in September 2016 . The forum will be held at the Holiday Inn on New London’s Governor Winthrop Boulevard and is open to the public.

POLICE PURSUIT THROUGH SEVERAL TOWNS

Montville state troopers were led on a pursuit by a Tampa, Florida man through Norwich, Lisbon and Griswold Friday night after they tried to stop him from driving erratically on Interstate 395 north near exit 19. Troopers followed in pursuit as the vehicle continued to Route 97 south in Norwich before turning onto Route 12 northbound and back into Lisbon. It continued into Griswold before stopping on Route 201 in Jewett City where Shaquille Whitfield was taken into custody without incident. He’s being charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and several other violations. He’s also facing three counts of risk of injury to a child, because three juveniles were in the car’s back seat during the incident. He is scheduled to appear Monday in Norwich Superior Court.