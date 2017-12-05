TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

STATE BUDGET

Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget director is defending the Democratic administration’s decision to fill several open jobs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. In a letter released Tuesday, Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes maintains adequate regulatory staff is needed to “carry out our efforts to implement thoughtful energy policy and protect ratepayers from abusive charges.” Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano has raised concerns about PURA seeking new employees to fill at least three open positions, including two directors of utility regulation and an attorney. He says he was surprised to see the job openings given the significant budget challenges Connecticut is still facing.

HOME INVASION

Police say they’ve arrested three people in connection with a summer home invasion that resulted in the theft of 15 handguns. Ledyard police charged 36-year-old Kylie Pierson, 27-year-old Kristal Lis and 31-year-old Mitchell Ellerbe with home invasion and theft charges. The Day reports the victim told police that two men with at least one handgun entered his home in July and forced him to the floor at gunpoint. The suspects left with 15 handguns, the victim’s cellphone and other electronic devices. Ledyard Police Lt. Ken Creutz says they are still investigating the possibility of an additional suspect.

UNCLE FATALLY STABBED

Police say a 17-year-old boy has been formally charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his 71-year-old uncle. Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says Albert Byrd died at Hartford Hospital on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after police found him suffering from several stab wounds to the torso inside a home in the city’s South End. He says suspect and victim lived in the same apartment. Other relatives in the home at the time tried to stop the stabbing but could not. The suspect’s name has not been made public.

RI GOVERNOR’S RACE

Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he’s still considering running for governor as a Democrat, and Joe Trillo’s announcement that he’s running for governor as an independent doesn’t change anything. Chafee tells The Associated Press that if he runs, it will be in a Democratic primary. He called that decision firm. He says he doesn’t have a timetable for when he will decide on his run.