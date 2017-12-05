TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BOARD ADDRESSES TRANSGENDER POLICY

The Groton Board of Education is considering implementing a policy that addresses the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming youth. The policy includes regulations that address concerns such as official records, names/pronouns, restroom and locker room accessibility, athletics, and harassment. Without much discussion on Monday, the policy committee of the board opted to send the measure to a first reading at the next full board meeting on Dec. 18, unless there are any changes to its wording.

EXTENSION GRANTED

The Norwich City Council has granted a 30-day extension to a non-profit organization that’s trying to renovate the vacant Reid and Hughes building. The extension will allow the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development to clarify the terms of a financial agreement with a lender that would provide the group with the necessary funding to stabilize the structure. Alderman Joanne Philbrick says she supports giving the Women’s Institute more time to secure the money it needs but is worried the city will be stuck with demolition costs if ultimately the institute can’t get the money. The Women’s Institute reached a deal with the city over the summer to renovate the Reid and Hughes building into apartments and retail space at a cost of six-million dollars. The stabilization phase is estimated to cost 500-thousand dollars. Officials from the Women’s Institute are expected to update the new city council on the status of the project later this month.

ANOTHER TERM FOR NOLAN

A familiar face will lead the New London City Council for the next two years. Anthony Nolan was unanimously chosen last night to serve a second consecutive term as council president. Nolan says he can’t wait to get started. Council Don Venditto will serve another term as council president pro tem. He and Nolan will be joined on the council by fellow incumbents John Satti, Efrain Dominguez, and Michael Tranchida, along with newcomers Alma Nartatez and Marty Olsen. The New London school board was also sworn in last night. Mirna Martinez will serve as president, while former superintendent Manuel Rivera will be vice-president.

MYSTERY SOLVED

The Stonington dog park surveillance sign mystery has been solved. First Selectman Rob Simmons said the employee responsible for the sign placement was out of the country, so the town didn’t learn he had placed the sign until Friday morning. Last week, no one knew who had put the sign up. Simmons said there is no relationship between the sign, the camera and the dog park property.

BODY IDENTIFIED

New London Police have identified the woman who died in a Union Street apartment last week. She is 52-year-old Jeannine Lombardi of 2 Union St. The medical examiner’s report and toxicology results are pending. Police continue to investigate.

THREE ARRESTED FOR HOME INVASION

Three people have been arrested in connection with a July 2017 home invasion and robbery at a Ledyard residence on Smith Pond Way that resulted in the theft of 15 handguns. Police have charged Kylie Pierson of Norwich, Kristal Lis of Mystic, and Mitchell Ellerbe of Hartford with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. Pierson and Lis were each charged with stealing a firearm. Pierson was also charged with use of a motor vehicle without owner’s permission, and Ellerbe was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Ledyard police say the investigation is on going.

HORSEMAN CHARGED

A man is facing charges of sexually assaulting a second teen who worked for him at horse riding stables in Killingly. State Police charged 43-year-old Michael Sobieniak, of Brooklyn, Monday on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Police say the victim, now 19, claims she was between 14 and 15 when she started working for Sobieniak at Valley View Riding Stables. She told police the man assaulted her at the stables and in his vehicle while he made deliveries at various locations. Sobieniak was arrested last year after another victim claimed she was assaulted from when she was 13 until she was 15. His attorney and representatives at the stable could not be reached for comment.