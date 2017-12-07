THRUSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DOMINION RELEASES FINANCIALS

Dominion’s Energy’s recent decision to share some of Millstone Power Station financials followed pressure to open its books to convince regulators and lawmakers that the plant faces dwindling profits due to stiff competition from low-priced natural gas. Per a July executive order from Gov. Malloy, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority are expected to release a draft report on their assessment of Millstone next week, with a public hearing on the issue set for 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Waterford High School.

BAKER RESIGNS

Gary Baker, a Republican member of the Groton Board of Education has resigned. He was two years into his four year term. Baker submitted his letter of resignation to Town Clerk Betsey Moukawsher saying due to personal circumstances he could not participate 100%. Baker said he began thinking about resigning last summer. Jay Weitlauf, whose term on the board of education expired on Dec. 5, has been mentioned as a possible replacement to Baker.

ACCIDENT PLAYERS NOT LICENSED

Following an investigation, Waterford police learned that neither driver in ‘last week’s dump truck rollover crash had a valid license at the time of the crash. Jesse Perkins of New London was driving the dump truck eastbound on Route 85. Lizbeth Aparicio-Vargas, of New London, was traveling eastbound in front of Perkins in a black Chevrolet Prizm. Police cited Aparicio-Vargas with driving without a license. Perkins was determined by police to be at fault in the wreck. Police charged Perkins with driving with a suspended license and following too closely. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in New London Superior Court on Dec. 15th.

ROBBERY SUSPECT SOUGHT

Putnam police are looking for a former Brooklyn man they say robbed the Putnam Bank inside the Price Chopper on Kennedy Drive Dec 1st and TD Bank in Nashua, New Hampshire around 1:30 Monday afternoon. Zachary Provost was seen driving a red pickup truck with Connecticut plate 730ZYN, however, the plate number didn’t match the description of the truck. Provost is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches and 175 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair, a goatee and multiple tattoos, including a star on both the right and left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a CAT baseball cap, an American Eagle hooded sweatshirt, jeans and boots. No injuries were reported in either incident. Anyone with information regarding Provost’s whereabouts or the red pickup truck is asked to call Putnam police.

DELAY IN MEDICARE CHANGE

While senior services departments across the region are scrambling to hold and schedule meetings to explain the changes to the Medicare recipients , the state Department of Social Services announced those changes will not go into effect Jan 1st. The Rose City Senior Center in Norwich will host a free forum at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20th to discuss the changes to the eligibility guidelines. The director of benefits access at Senior Resources, Laura Crews, will review the changes and discuss the impact of the cuts to those affected. New London’s senior center will host a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13th. Up to 113,000 Medicare recipients may be affected.