THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

PEARL HARBOR CEREMONY

A special ceremony is held in Norwich to remember the victims of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. Commanding Officer of the Groton Sub Base, Captain Paul Whitescarver was the keynote speaker on Thursday, which marked the anniversary of the attack that prompted the United States to enter World War 2. A total of 17 Connecticut servicemen died at Pearl Harbor, including Henry Carlson and Mike Quarto of Norwich and William Seeley of New London. Over 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack. Thursday’s ceremony was sponsored by the Sub Base and the Norwich Area Veterans Council.

BUDGET CONCERNS

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is sounding the alarm about the projected solvency of Connecticut’s transportation account, warning the state may not have the money to pay for many road and bridge improvement projects. He says lawmakers must take steps to replenish the Special Transportation Fund, impacted by a loss in gas tax revenue, a shift to more fuel-efficient vehicles, increased debt payments and other factors. Malloy released a ten-page report on Thursday that highlights how the Special Transportation Fund is projected be in deficit for a number of years beginning in 2019. The report includes a long list of projects potentially at risk throughout Connecticut.

SCHOOL SAFETY

Nearly half of Connecticut’s school districts are violating state safety requirements enacted in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The Hartford Courant reports many districts are not complying with some aspect of the law requiring them to submit various safety-related reports to the state. The newspaper says nearly 100 school districts haven’t submitted the School Security and Safety Plan due each September. Nearly 60 haven’t submitted the plan in at least two years. And the paper reports barely 25 percent of districts filed records of their lockdown and fire drills last year. They’re due each July.

PAWSOX STADIUM

A Rhode Island Senate committee has revised legislation to provide public financing for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. The Senate Finance Committee met Thursday. Chairman William Conley says the revisions respond to concerns raised during hearings and strengthen “what was already a good deal” to build the stadium in Pawtucket. The legislation won’t be voted on until the new session in January. Lawmakers are considering a proposal to share the $83 million project cost among the state, Pawtucket and the team, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Among a host of changes, the bill was amended to direct additional ballpark revenue to Pawtucket, specify additional lease conditions and state that the team will pay any construction cost overruns.