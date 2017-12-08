FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

EMPLOYMENT UP IN NL COUNTY

According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , New London County saw its largest year-over-year percent growth in employment in more than 15 years but also a slight decrease in wages. The second-quarter report shows that New London County saw a 1.9 percent increase in employment, compared with a national average of 1.7 percent. With a 0.2 percent decrease in average weekly wage, the county was one of only 19 across the country to see a decrease in year-over-year wages. The national average was a 3.2 percent increase.

ROBBER SOUGHT

State police are investigating a robbery at a tobacco shop on Thursday. Officers from Troop E responded to the Smoker’s Discount World in Griswold around 11:20 a.m. Police say a suspect displayed a weapon then fled the store in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported. Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket, dark-colored jeans, dark-colored hat and tan boots. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Troop E at (860) 848-6500

PLAINFIELD ON ALERT

Plainfield residents will have access to an alert system that will give them information on real-time events, from active shooter incidents to community happenings. The system will cost $3,500 for the first year and can be accessed by residents through the department’s web page. Since the system was announced late last month, roughly 300 people have already subscribed.

REDUCED TAX BILL GOING OUT

New London residents will see revised tax bills reflecting a reduction in the city’s tax rate. The bills are based on the city’s new tax rate of 43.17 mills. Tax bills sent out over the summer, for the fiscal year that began on July 1st, were based on a tax rate of 44.26 mills. New London taxpayers should not pay the second installment of the original tax bills. The new bills will take into account any payments received on the original tax bill. For those people that paid the entire bill, the extra money will be reflected as an over payment.

NAUGHTY IN NIANTIC

Police arrested a 43-year-old Niantic man following allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenager on multiple occasions from May through July last summer. Police said the 15-year-old female victim told police Raza Rahi of Freedom Way had sexual contact with her several times. Rahi was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $250,000 bond, and is due to be arraigned Dec. 20th.