SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

A pursuit on Friday evening spanned four towns before Old Saybrook police were able to stop the car. Police said a suspect fleeing from Madison Police during a traffic stop, entered Interstate 95 Northbound which prompted the Connecticut State Police to pursue the car. Police said the driver took Exit 66 into Old Saybrook, where Old Saybrook police took over the pursuit, and was brought to a stop. The suspect was arrested by Old Saybrook Police and Troopers from the Connecticut State Police. Police said the pursuit and arrest did not result in any injuries.

NATHAN CARMAN INVESTIGATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Vermont man whose mother and grandfather died in mysterious circumstances must turn over information related to a missing gun, as well as phone records, in a Rhode Island lawsuit over insurance on his sunken boat. A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered Nathan Carman to turn over the information about a semi-automatic rifle he owned that court documents say is the same caliber as a weapon used to kill his grandfather in Connecticut.

YACHT CAPTAIN INDICTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New Jersey yacht captain previously convicted of negligence in a fatal crash off the coast of Rhode Island two years ago has been indicted for manslaughter. A grand jury indicted Cooper Bacon Wednesday on a charge of seaman’s manslaughter. Bacon is accused of not paying attention when he crashed into the fishing boat of an 81-year-old Connecticut man in 2015, killing him.

EVERYBODY TO GET SOME SNOW

BOSTON (AP) — New England is preparing for the first significant region-wide snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern New England that takes effect Saturday morning and lasts until Sunday. Boston, Providence, Rhode Island and Hartford, Connecticut are forecast to get 3 to 6 inches, with the potential for 8 inches in central Massachusetts. Much of Maine and New Hampshire are expected to see several inches. There’s a small chance of snow in Vermont.

CAPITAL CITY WANTS HELP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is preparing to seek $45 million in assistance now that a new state oversight board is in place. Connecticut’s Municipal Accountability Review Board met for the first time on Friday. It was created in the state budget to help financially distressed municipalities avoid insolvency and bankruptcy. The Hartford City Council is meeting Monday to authorize the mayor to apply for the assistance.

OVERDUE MONEY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An audit of Connecticut’s Criminal Justice Division shows more than $520,000 in money seized by police in drug and money laundering cases did not make it into state coffers during 2015 and 2016. The audit, which covers those two years, found that more than $108,000 of the money that was supposed to be turned over from local police departments to the state was more than a year overdue. And more than $28,000 should have been received over a decade ago.

PAWSOX STADIUM GETTING COSTLY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Revised financing legislation for the new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium indicates the initial cost of building the stadium could cost millions more than projected. The legislation introduced in the Rhode Island Senate Finance Committee Thursday details $85 million as the top amount the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency could bond. The Providence Journal reports the deal continues to rely on an additional $12 million upfront payment from the team.