SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Police in New London are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon. It happened Saturday afternoon on Orchard Street. Police said they found a young male with a gunshot wound to the head inside a basement on Orchard Street. New London police detectives along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office responded to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact police at 860-447-1481.

Police in Plainfield arrested a man for driving under the influence following a report of a head-on crash. Michael P. Lach, 52, of Canterbury, was found to be drunk driving, according to police. Officers said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Canterbury Road in Plainfield. While en route, they learned that one of the vehicles involved, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, fled the scene. A short time later, police said they received calls about a similar truck striking mailboxes, three parked cars and a house. The driver then continued down an embankment and hit several trees and a stone wall. He finally became disabled behind a home. Police determined that the driver, identified as Lach, was under the influence. No one was hurt in any of the crashes. Lach was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive right and operating under the influence. He’ll face a judge in Danielson on Dec. 26.

GOP LOOKING TOWARD GOVERNOR RACE

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Republican candidates for Connecticut’s governorship see an opportunity to win over Democratic, unaffiliated voters. GOP hopefuls say the string of state budget crises have made some voters more willing to consider a Republican candidate for governor in 2018. Some say they’ve already received strong financial support from Democrats.

CONN COLLEGE – GUEST STUDENT PROGRAM

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut College has established a guest student program for college students from Puerto Rico whose education was disrupted after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September. The New London private liberal arts college said Friday that students from the University of Puerto Rico can apply to the school for the spring 2018 semester. Interested students can apply on the school’s guest student website. The deadline is Jan. 3. Accepted students will be notified on Jan. 8.

DOMINION TAKES AIM AT STATE CONSULTANT’S MILLSTONE REPORT

Waterford — The Day reports Millstone Power Station owner Dominion Energy on Thursday critiqued a regulator-hired consultant’s initial report on the Waterford site’s financial strength and made another push for officials to take action the company claims is essential to keep Millstone operational. In a letter to state regulators filed Thursday, Dominion reiterated points made by a Millstone spokesman in an interview with The Day earlier this week, namely that analysis by Levitan & Associates Inc. — which in October forecasted “deep-in-the-black” cashflows for Millstone between 2021 and 2035 — failed to account for Millstone’s dissimilar unit types in analyzing the site’s total operating costs. Dominion also claimed the consultants didn’t factor Connecticut’s labor costs being higher than Virginia’s. The company operates two Virginia nuclear stations that Dominion said serve as “inappropriate” proxies for Millstone, producing “an incorrect result” in the consultant’s Oct. 30 initial progress report.