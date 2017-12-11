MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST RIGHT-WING PUNDIT

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Prosecutors have dropped a breach of peace charge filed against conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich over a confrontation with protesters during an appearance at the University of Connecticut. Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing website Gateway Pundit, was charged after grabbing a woman who took his notes from the lectern as he prepared to give a speech last month titled “It’s OK To Be White.” That woman, 33-year-old Catherine Gregory, of Willimantic, turned herself in Sunday to face charges of attempted larceny and disorderly conduct. She did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment. Gregory, who is free on a $1,000 bond, is due in court on Wednesday. Wintrich, who had argued that he had every right to retrieve his property, tweeted on Monday that justice was finally being served.

NEWTOWN HOAX PROF LOSES CASE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida college professor fired after publicly saying the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut was a hoax has lost a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully terminated. Local news outlets report that a federal jury on Monday sided with Florida Atlantic University. The school contended communications professor James Tracy was fired last year not because of his blog posts about the Sandy Hook school shooting but because he violated rules regarding reporting of outside work. Tracy claimed his firing violated his free speech rights. He wrote on his blog that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax by the government to impose tougher gun control. Tracy sought reinstatement to his position, back pay and damages. Twenty children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook in 2012.

POOR POOR RICHARDS

The building that once housed the popular Poor Richard’s restaurant in Waterford has been demolished. Demolition crews Monday tore down the vacant, dilapidated home on Route 1, where a new office building will be constructed for the New London public accounting firm, Ed Lorah and Associates. The new structure should be open by next Fall. Poor Richard’s restaurant opened at the site in 1977, and declared bankruptcy in 1986. The building hasn’t been occupied for at least a decade.

TWO NEW CUBS

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut zoo is welcoming the addition of two tiger cubs. Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport said Monday that its 10-year-old Amur tiger, Changbai, gave birth Nov. 25 to four tiger cubs, but only two survived. The surviving female cubs were taken from Changbai when she showed no interest in taking care of them. The 2-week-old cubs are in seclusion in the zoo hospital. Staff is hand-feeding the cubs five times a day. The zoo says one of the four kittens had been found unresponsive after birth and a second kitten died later that night. Director Gregg Dancho says every possible effort was being made to help the kittens survive. The zoo says Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are very rare.